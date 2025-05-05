Pesticide Programs

This includes the:
- Registration of pesticides distributed in the Commonwealth
- Certification of pesticide applicators making applications in the Commonwealth
- Notification requirements for pesticide applications in schools
- Administration of the EPA Worker Protection Standard
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Act 44 Amendment
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School Pesticide Notifications
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Pesticide Dealers and Dealer Managers
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Pesticide Product Registration
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Sponsor a Pesticide Course
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Pesticide Drift
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Pesticides and the Endangered Species Act
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Pesticide Advisory Board
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2025 Medical Marijuana Pesticide Active Ingredient List
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Recertification
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Reciprocity
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Worker Protection Standard
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Pesticide Hypersensitivity Registry
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Pesticide Application Businesses
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Pesticide Applicators, Registered Technicians, and Certification Exams