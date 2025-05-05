The Department permits some food processing in home kitchens that don't meet all regulations, aiming to sell these foods. Such processors follow The Food Safety Act and its federal rules, found in Title 21 of the CFR. For access, visit www.ecfr.gov. If selling directly to consumers, they might also need to follow the PA Food Code.
In this program, we refer to 'limited food processors' or 'residential-style kitchens' as any kitchen meant for home use, regardless of location.
Typically, these kitchens can only make non-hazardous foods. Hazardous foods need strict temperature control and can only be made in commercial kitchens that meet full regulations. These kitchens must be separate from home areas and have the right plumbing. However, making hazardous foods at home isn't entirely banned. It just requires a second commercial kitchen that meets all standards.
Given the restrictions and possible testing for home kitchens, close monitoring is essential. Businesses aiming to sell across state lines might also need FDA registration.
Limited Food Processors: Anyone wishing to prepare food from home or home style kitchen
Download and/or print, the Application Packet - Limited Food Establishment.
All material must be submitted at least 60 days prior to operating. Failure to provide all required information can delay and/or deny your plan review. Email is the preferred method of plan review submission.
Email your completed application and requested documentation or mail / fax to:
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture
Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services
Attn: Plan Review
2301 N. Cameron St, Room 112
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Fax: 717-787-1873
E-mail: RA-AGPLANREVIEW@pa.gov
- Do not send money with this application
The Department of Agriculture will review the plans and notify you of its approval/disapproval within 15 business days
If Approved:
- You will receive an approval letter via email.
- An inspector will schedule an on-site inspection of the facility
- Upon a compliant inspection, your registration fee will be collected, and a Food Establishment Registration issued
If not Approved:
- You will be sent a letter describing why the plans were not approved. Applicants are encouraged to re-submit the plans again with the corrected or requested information.
If inspection is not passed:
- You will be provided with an inspection report stating your deficiencies. When deficiencies are corrected, you can contact your inspector to request another inspection.
Renewal of licenses occurs annually with notification to proprietors approximately 45 days prior to the current expiration date. Renewals can also be processed online with a user account and unique business code. You can look up your facility's business ID code on the public facility search page to proceed with online renewal.
Contact the department at 717-787-4315.
Limited Food Establishment Registration
$35
Annual renewals
$35
Make checks payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania"
Suzanne Pyle
Program Specialist
717-666-2568
Robert Hein
Program Specialist
717-787-5107