Limited Food Establishment

The Department permits some food processing in home kitchens that don't meet all regulations, aiming to sell these foods. Such processors follow The Food Safety Act and its federal rules, found in Title 21 of the CFR. For access, visit www.ecfr.gov. If selling directly to consumers, they might also need to follow the PA Food Code.

In this program, we refer to 'limited food processors' or 'residential-style kitchens' as any kitchen meant for home use, regardless of location.

Typically, these kitchens can only make non-hazardous foods. Hazardous foods need strict temperature control and can only be made in commercial kitchens that meet full regulations. These kitchens must be separate from home areas and have the right plumbing. However, making hazardous foods at home isn't entirely banned. It just requires a second commercial kitchen that meets all standards.

Given the restrictions and possible testing for home kitchens, close monitoring is essential. Businesses aiming to sell across state lines might also need FDA registration.

