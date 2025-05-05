The FFA Reimbursement Program funds are made available to Pennsylvania's county FFA organizations by reimbursing a portion of their annual expenses for activities that promote leadership development.
Guidelines and Uses
Reimbursements may be used to pay a portion of the costs associated with the FFA organizations' overall activities.
Funding Opportunities
Allocations are calculated based upon enrollment data and are separated into funding reimbursement categories as explained below:
- Tier I: County FFA Organizations with 100 members or less will receive base funding of $1,000 with an additional $4.00 per member.
- Tier II: County FFA Organizations with 101 to 210 members inclusive will receive a $2,000 base funding with an additional $2.00 per member.
- Tier III: County FFA Organizations with 211 members or more will receive funding of $2,000 with an additional $2.00 per member for every member under 210 and $4.00 per member for every member over 210.
Note: Reimbursement cannot exceed the total expenses reported for conducting activities.
This is a reimbursement grant therefore the organization is responsible to cover all costs upfront. Grants are awarded on a funds-available basis.
Costs
Eligible Costs
- Public speaking
- Judging contests
- Scholarships
- Administration costs
Ineligible Costs
- Entertainment Expenses
- Clothing
How To Apply
Applications must be submitted through the Single Application for Assistance online application system by November 15 every year.
Reporting Requirements
Grantees are required to submit the reimbursement application as identified above.