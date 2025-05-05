Allocations are calculated based upon enrollment data and are separated into funding reimbursement categories as explained below:

: County FFA Organizations with 101 to 210 members inclusive will receive a $2,000 base funding with an additional $2.00 per member. Tier III: County FFA Organizations with 211 members or more will receive funding of $2,000 with an additional $2.00 per member for every member under 210 and $4.00 per member for every member over 210.

Note: Reimbursement cannot exceed the total expenses reported for conducting activities.

This is a reimbursement grant therefore the organization is responsible to cover all costs upfront. Grants are awarded on a funds-available basis.