Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    The FFA Reimbursement Program funds are made available to Pennsylvania's county FFA organizations by reimbursing a portion of their annual expenses for activities that promote leadership development.

     

    Guidelines and Uses

    Reimbursements may be used to pay a portion of the costs associated with the FFA organizations' overall activities.

     

    Funding Opportunities

    Allocations are calculated based upon enrollment data and are separated into funding reimbursement categories as explained below:

    • Tier I: County FFA Organizations with 100 members or less will receive base funding of $1,000 with an additional $4.00 per member.
    • Tier II:  County FFA Organizations with 101 to 210 members inclusive will receive a $2,000 base funding with an additional $2.00 per member.
    • Tier III:  County FFA Organizations with 211 members or more will receive funding of $2,000 with an additional $2.00 per member for every member under 210 and $4.00 per member for every member over 210.

    Note: Reimbursement cannot exceed the total expenses reported for conducting activities.

    This is a reimbursement grant therefore the organization is responsible to cover all costs upfront. Grants are awarded on a funds-available basis.

     

    Costs

    Eligible Costs

    • Public speaking
    • Judging contests
    • Scholarships
    • Administration costs

     

    Ineligible Costs

    • Entertainment Expenses
    • Clothing

     

    How To Apply

    Applications must be submitted through the Single Application for Assistance online application system by November 15 every year.

    Reporting Requirements

    Grantees are required to submit the reimbursement application as identified above.

    Contact

    Tracy Barone
    717-772-3094 
    tbarone@pa.gov
     

    Documents