Meat Goat Testing Program

All bucks consigned to the program must meet the following criteria:

The test is open to purebred and papered percentage bucks born between September 1st and February 28th immediately preceding the year the test is conducted.

Bucks must be weaned at least two (2) weeks prior to entry date and weigh at least 30 pounds upon delivery.

Bucks must have a recorded birthdate and their sire must be known and documented.

Bucks must be free of obvious structural or reproductive abnormalities. This is a combination of structural correctness, mouth, frame type, natural muscling, and breed type.

Bucks must arrive at the Center with feet recently trimmed and no evidence of any foot disease.

Why should I Consign Bucks?

Performance testing of bucks provides the seedstock producer important information about their own genetic improvement program, as well as making a comparison with other breeders. The advantages of performance testing include: