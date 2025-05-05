Skip to agency navigation
    Pesticide Applicators, Registered Technicians, and Certification Exams

    Private Pesticide Applicator

    • What It Is: A private applicator license is needed to buy and use restricted use pesticides for agriculture on your own land (owned, rented, or leased) or your employer’s land.
    • How to Get It: Pass a free test, then pay $10 for the license.
    • Special Cases: Extra testing and a special permit are needed for using fumigants.
    • Renewal: Take update training every 3 years and pay $10 fee to renew your license. Expires March 31st.
    • Recertification: After obtaining the applicator license there is a continuing education requirement. You will have to attend update training for core and category topics. There are in person and online (on demand and webinar) options available. Recertification Course Locator

    Contact

    Pesticide Certification Team

    717-772-5231
    pesticides@pa.gov
     

    Commercial/Public Pesticide Applicator

    • What It Is: A commercial/public applicator license is needed to use pesticides on the property of another, to use restricted use pesticides on your own (or employer’s) property for a non-agricultural purpose, or in the following instances even when applying general use pesticides on your own (or employer’s) property: fumigation, golf courses, public or private parks, educational and research institutions, playgrounds and athletic fields, multifamily housing with 4 or more units, schools, and swimming pools.
    • Public Applicator – Works for Government Agency (Federal, State, Local) or  School District Employees – $10 renewal fee every 3 years.
    • Commercial Applicator – Non-government employees - $40 renewal fee every year.
    • How to Get It: Pass two tests (one core and one or more category tests) and be employed by a company with pesticide business license.
    • Costs: Core test - $50, each category test - $10, Commercial license - $40 per year, Public license - $10 every 3 years. Expires September 30th.
    • Recertification: After obtaining the applicator license there is a continuing education requirement. You will have to attend update training for core and category topics. There are in person and online (on demand and webinar) options available. Recertification Course Locator

    Registered Pesticide Technician

    • What It Is: Instead of employees completing the certification exams, an employer may institute a training program and register employees as an application technician. Registered technicians can perform the same applications as a certified applicator as long as the pesticide label does not specify that the product can only be applied by a certified applicator.
    • How to Get It: The business must employ a certified applicator who has held their certification for at least one year. Then employees can be registered after receiving training during a 30 day period.
    • Costs: Commercial Technician - $30 per year, Public Technician - $20 per year.
    • Training: Businesses can develop and implement their own training program. Penn State has developed a program to help you start your own link.

    Pesticide Certification Exams

    The Core and Category exams are 50 multiple choice questions and require 35/50 (70%) to pass. The Private Applicator exam is 75 multiple choice questions and requires 53/75 (70%) to pass. You may take the certification exams as many times as you would like.

    The pesticide certification exams are based off of the approved study materials from Penn State. Study materials are purchased through PSU Extension. You can order online or by phone 1-877-345-0691.

    There are no prerequisites to sit for the exam(s).

    All exams must be taken in person, there are two options:

    1.     PDA proctored Paper/Pencil exam sessions are usually held at your local PDA regional office or County Extension Office.

    • The fees to take exams:$50 to take core and $10 per category.
    • The sessions are 3 hours long you can take as many exams as you would like to during that time.
    • You have to preregister on the website, but you do not need to have an account on PaPlants. Exam Session Search Page

    2.     We also offer computer based testing at select exam centers. Sign up here.

    • Extra fees: $110 to take core and $70 per category.
    • Exams Completed on a computer. After you completed, exam  is graded immediately, you will know your score and whether you pass or failed.
    • You will need to register an account to see test center schedule and availability.

     

    Metro Test Centers

    Erie – Region 1

    Sylvan of Erie

    7200 Peach Street

    Suite 440

    Erie, PA 16059

    Bloomsburg – Region 2

    Bloomsburg University

    411 Lightstreet Road

    Rear of Uni-Mart Building.

    Bloomsburg, PA 17815

    Scranton – Region 3

    501 Vine Street

    Angeli Hall, 2nd floor

    Lackawanna College

    Room 205

    Scranton, PA 18505

    Pittsburgh – Region 4

    Goodwill SWPA

    118 52nd Street

    Pittsburgh, PA 15201

    Richboro – Region 7

    The Free Library of North

    Hampton Township

    25 Upper Holland Road

    Richboro, PA 18954

    Schnecksville – Region 7

    Lehigh Carbon Community

    College

    4525 Education Park Drive

    Schnecksville, PA 18078

    Philadelphia – Region 7

    Temple University

    1803 North Broad Street

    Carnell Hall, Room 715

    Philadelphia, PA 19122

    		 