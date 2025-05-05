Pesticide Applicators, Registered Technicians, and Certification Exams

The Core and Category exams are 50 multiple choice questions and require 35/50 (70%) to pass. The Private Applicator exam is 75 multiple choice questions and requires 53/75 (70%) to pass. You may take the certification exams as many times as you would like.

The pesticide certification exams are based off of the approved study materials from Penn State. Study materials are purchased through PSU Extension. You can order online or by phone 1-877-345-0691.

There are no prerequisites to sit for the exam(s).

All exams must be taken in person, there are two options:

1. PDA proctored Paper/Pencil exam sessions are usually held at your local PDA regional office or County Extension Office.

The fees to take exams:$50 to take core and $10 per category.

The sessions are 3 hours long you can take as many exams as you would like to during that time.

You have to preregister on the website, but you do not need to have an account on PaPlants. Exam Session Search Page

2. We also offer computer based testing at select exam centers. Sign up here.