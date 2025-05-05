Pesticide Applicators, Registered Technicians, and Certification Exams

Private Pesticide Applicator
- What It Is: A private applicator license is needed to buy and use restricted use pesticides for agriculture on your own land (owned, rented, or leased) or your employer’s land.
- How to Get It: Pass a free test, then pay $10 for the license.
- Special Cases: Extra testing and a special permit are needed for using fumigants.
- Renewal: Take update training every 3 years and pay $10 fee to renew your license. Expires March 31st.
- Recertification: After obtaining the applicator license there is a continuing education requirement. You will have to attend update training for core and category topics. There are in person and online (on demand and webinar) options available. Recertification Course Locator
Commercial/Public Pesticide Applicator
- What It Is: A commercial/public applicator license is needed to use pesticides on the property of another, to use restricted use pesticides on your own (or employer’s) property for a non-agricultural purpose, or in the following instances even when applying general use pesticides on your own (or employer’s) property: fumigation, golf courses, public or private parks, educational and research institutions, playgrounds and athletic fields, multifamily housing with 4 or more units, schools, and swimming pools.
- Public Applicator – Works for Government Agency (Federal, State, Local) or School District Employees – $10 renewal fee every 3 years.
- Commercial Applicator – Non-government employees - $40 renewal fee every year.
- How to Get It: Pass two tests (one core and one or more category tests) and be employed by a company with pesticide business license.
- Costs: Core test - $50, each category test - $10, Commercial license - $40 per year, Public license - $10 every 3 years. Expires September 30th.
- Recertification: After obtaining the applicator license there is a continuing education requirement. You will have to attend update training for core and category topics. There are in person and online (on demand and webinar) options available. Recertification Course Locator
Registered Pesticide Technician
- What It Is: Instead of employees completing the certification exams, an employer may institute a training program and register employees as an application technician. Registered technicians can perform the same applications as a certified applicator as long as the pesticide label does not specify that the product can only be applied by a certified applicator.
- How to Get It: The business must employ a certified applicator who has held their certification for at least one year. Then employees can be registered after receiving training during a 30 day period.
- Either:
- Costs: Commercial Technician - $30 per year, Public Technician - $20 per year.
- Training: Businesses can develop and implement their own training program. Penn State has developed a program to help you start your own link.
Pesticide Certification Exams
The Core and Category exams are 50 multiple choice questions and require 35/50 (70%) to pass. The Private Applicator exam is 75 multiple choice questions and requires 53/75 (70%) to pass. You may take the certification exams as many times as you would like.
The pesticide certification exams are based off of the approved study materials from Penn State. Study materials are purchased through PSU Extension. You can order online or by phone 1-877-345-0691.
There are no prerequisites to sit for the exam(s).
All exams must be taken in person, there are two options:
1. PDA proctored Paper/Pencil exam sessions are usually held at your local PDA regional office or County Extension Office.
- The fees to take exams:$50 to take core and $10 per category.
- The sessions are 3 hours long you can take as many exams as you would like to during that time.
- You have to preregister on the website, but you do not need to have an account on PaPlants. Exam Session Search Page
2. We also offer computer based testing at select exam centers. Sign up here.
- Extra fees: $110 to take core and $70 per category.
- Exams Completed on a computer. After you completed, exam is graded immediately, you will know your score and whether you pass or failed.
- You will need to register an account to see test center schedule and availability.
|Metro Test Centers
Erie – Region 1
Sylvan of Erie
7200 Peach Street
Suite 440
Erie, PA 16059
Bloomsburg – Region 2
Bloomsburg University
411 Lightstreet Road
Rear of Uni-Mart Building.
Bloomsburg, PA 17815
Scranton – Region 3
501 Vine Street
Angeli Hall, 2nd floor
Lackawanna College
Room 205
Scranton, PA 18505
Pittsburgh – Region 4
Goodwill SWPA
118 52nd Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Richboro – Region 7
The Free Library of North
Hampton Township
25 Upper Holland Road
Richboro, PA 18954
Schnecksville – Region 7
Lehigh Carbon Community
College
4525 Education Park Drive
Schnecksville, PA 18078
Philadelphia – Region 7
Temple University
1803 North Broad Street
Carnell Hall, Room 715
Philadelphia, PA 19122