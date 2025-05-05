The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture encourages, protects and promotes agriculture and related industries throughout the commonwealth while providing consumer protection through inspection services that impact the health and financial security of Pennsylvania's citizens.



Pennsylvania's 49,053 farm families are stewards of more than 7.3 million acres of farmland. With $7.8 billion in cash receipts annually from production agriculture alone, Pennsylvania farms and agribusinesses are a leading economic driver in our state.

Pennsylvania agriculture contributes $132.5 billion to our state economy annually and supports more than 593,000 jobs, paying wages of $32.8 billion. Agriculture contributes $1 out of every $16 in gross state product. Agriculture supports 1 in 10 jobs in Pennsylvania.

