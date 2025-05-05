Sara Gligora, Central Regional Director and Special Assistant for Workforce Development, has been involved with Workforce Development for the last four years. Sara began her career with the state as a William Penn Fellow spending two years with the PA Department of Labor & Industry. She has worked with the Apprenticeship & Training Office and the State Workforce Development Board.

Prior to working for the state, Sara spent many years working in social services focusing on victims and survivors of domestic violence and children in the foster care system. In 2016 she earned her Master's in Social Service (MSW equivalent) from Bryn Mawr College with a focus on community organizing and public policy.

