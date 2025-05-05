​On Monday, March 25, highly pathogenic avian influenza (more technically referred to as Influenza A) was detected in two dairy herds in Texas and two dairy herds in Kansas. Since then, the disease has been confirmed in dairy herds in multiple states.



The disease has not been identified in PA at this time.

Updates​​



Moving Animals

USDA requires testing of lactating dairy animals for interstate movement. State veterinarians can require additional testing in a dairy herd for importation. Check with your state of destination before moving dairy animals to ensure you meet all requirements.



How to Protect Your Cattle



Robust biosecurity protocols are critical to preventing and managing Bovine Influenza A on dairy farms. According to the latest federal update the spread of clinical illness among the Michigan herd also indicates that HPAI transmission between cattle likely can occur. The USDA and partners have advised veterinarians and producers to:

Practice good biosecurity.

Limit wild bird exposure.

Limit traffic into and out of farm properties.

Restrict visits to employees and essential personnel.

Test animals before necessary movements

Minimize animal movements.

Isolate sick cattle from the herd. Among the dairies whose herds are exhibiting symptoms, the affected animals have recovered after isolation with little to no associated mortality reported.

USDA reports that dairy cattle were initially infected by droppings from wild birds carrying the virus. Once in a dairy herd, the virus can be spread through raw milk, movement of people, on clothing, gloves, shoes; on vehicle tires, animal trailers and other equipment, in addition to contaminated water, and through the movement of animals. Transmission to poultry collocated with dairy cattle has been reported.



According to the National Milk Producers' Federation (NMPF), bovine influenza A virus is easily killed by many disinfectants. Keeping equipment, clothing and footwear clean helps protect cattle from many viruses and bacteria. Click here for a list of EPA registered disinfectants that kill HPAI.



No Concern About Safety of Commercial Milk Supply



There continues to be no concern about the safety of the commercial milk supply because products are pasteurized before entering the market. Dairies are required to send only milk from healthy animals into processing for human consumption. Milk from impacted animals is being diverted or destroyed so that it does not enter the human food supply. In addition, pasteurization has continually proven to inactivate bacteria and viruses, like influenza, in milk. Pasteurization is required for any milk entering interstate commerce for human consumption. FDA's longstanding position is that unpasteurized, raw milk can harbor dangerous microorganisms that can pose serious health risks to consumers. The FDA is reminding consumers of the risks associated with raw milk consumption in light of the HPAI detections.



Feeding Calves With Milk From Cows Showing Symptoms



If milk from cows showing signs of illness, including those infected with bovine influenza A or exposed to those infected with bovine influenza A, is intended to be used to feed calves, FDA strongly encourages that it be heat treated to kill harmful bacteria or viruses, such as influenza, before calf feeding.



Working With Your Veterinarian



Producers should continue to closely monitor their cattle for illness, including decline in milk production, and immediately separate sick animals. If you observe clinical signs in your herd consistent with this outbreak, contact your veterinarian immediately.



Veterinarians who observe these clinical signs and have ruled out other diagnoses on a client's farm should contact the state veterinarian and follow the guidelines provided, including submitting a complete set of samples to be tested at a diagnostic laboratory.



Daily biosecurity should be a routine on any dairy farm. The FARM Plan with a PDA supplement here is recommended for daily biosecurity measures, and will be accepted for movement permits if approved by PDA. For plan approval, please send your plan to PDA at RA-AGBIOPLANS@pa.gov

Producers are urged to work with their veterinarian to practice enhanced biosecurity measures. More information on biosecurity measures can be found here. ​​

