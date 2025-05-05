Changing a farming operation presents many possibilities and boundless opportunities for farmers. From adding value-added products to a family dairy operation, to diversifying a produce farm with pastured poultry, transitioning a grain operation to certified organic, or introducing a beginning farmer to the rewards of a family-run business, visit our many resources on the subsequent pages, to determine your appropriate next steps.

The ABDC can help you plan for your future in farming by offering the following services:

Entering the farming vocation



Planning a farm expansion

Financing for farm growth

Assisting with multi-generational farming families

Management strategies for farm owners

Contact the ABDC at RA-AgBusiness@pa.gov and we'll help guide you through this transition to success.

