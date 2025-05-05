Where to Start
Changing a farming operation presents many possibilities and boundless opportunities for farmers. From adding value-added products to a family dairy operation, to diversifying a produce farm with pastured poultry, transitioning a grain operation to certified organic, or introducing a beginning farmer to the rewards of a family-run business, visit our many resources on the subsequent pages, to determine your appropriate next steps.
The ABDC can help you plan for your future in farming by offering the following services:
- Entering the farming vocation
- Planning a farm expansion
- Financing for farm growth
- Assisting with multi-generational farming families
- Management strategies for farm owners
Contact the ABDC at RA-AgBusiness@pa.gov and we'll help guide you through this transition to success.
Publications
Cultivating Your Farm’s Future Workbook has been developed by University of Wisconsin–Madison Division of Extension as a companion workbook for families, agri-businesses, and service professionals to guide the farm succession and transition planning process.
Workbook for Successful Farm Succession Planning: Cultivating Your Farm’s Future – A workbook for Farm Succession Planning in Pennsylvania
Farmland Preservation
The Pennsylvania Agricultural Conservation Easement Purchase Program strengthens Pennsylvania's agricultural economy and protects prime farmland. It enables state and county governments to purchase development rights from farmers. Since the first easement was purchased in December 1989, more than 6,600 farms totaling over 662,000 acres have been approved for easement purchases. The Department of Agriculture Bureau of Farmland Preservation administers the statewide program.