Presentations
- Fertilizer Law Overview (PDF)
Publications
- Pennsylvania Urban Nutrient Management – Be Green While Protecting Our Streams
- Fertlizer Rack Card (PDF)
- Watershed Friendly Poster - 8.5x11 (PDF)
- Watershed Friendly Poster - 11x17 (PDF)
- Watershed Friendly Lawncare (PDF)
- Backyard Lawn Conservation Booklet (PDF)
- The Homeowner’s Guide to Stormwater (PDF)
- Urban Nutrient Management Spring Newsletter (PDF)
Fertilizer Spreader Calibration
Lawn Conversions
- “Improving Local Water Quality Through Lawn Conversion”
- “Lawn Alternatives”
- “Meadows and Prairies: Wildlife -Friendly Alternatives to Lawn”
- Video: “Changing Landscape Practices Implications for Landowners and Local Officials: 10.21.21”
- Video: “How Can I Manage My Lawn to Reduce Nutrient Pollution?”
- DCNR Lawn Conversion
Soil Testings
Soil Test Kits
Plant Nutrient Requirements
- "Turfgrass Fertilization: A Basic Guide for Professional Turfgrass Managers"
- "Calculations Used to Determine the Amount of Fertilizer Needed to Treat Turf"
- "Enhanced Efficiency Nitrogen Fertilizers for Turfgrasses"
- "How Much Soil Phosphorus is in Pennsylvania's Lawns?"
- "Lawn Management through the Seasons"