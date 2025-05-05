Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Presentations

    Publications

    Fertilizer Spreader Calibration

    Lawn Conversions

    Soil Testings

    Soil Test Kits

    Plant Nutrient Requirements

    Self Handling Publication