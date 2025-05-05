The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will be hosting our annual Farm City Day this spring in Harrisburg and Philadelphia. These events will give students the opportunity to learn first-hand about agriculture and all it entails. Students will work their way through various learning stations that focus on all aspects of agriculture and learn about where their food comes from and the many opportunities that exist in agriculture.

Learning stations will have hands-on engaging activities representing all aspects of agriculture from animals and bees to forestry and vegetables and beyond. This event will give students, caregivers and teachers the opportunity to fully engage with agriculture and plant the seed for further learning and exploration of how it touches their everyday lives and presents career opportunities.

