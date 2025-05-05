Dog Owners

If you are a dog owner, make sure your dog is licensed, not only is it law, but if your dog is lost, it's also the best chance to bring them home.
If you're considering adding to your family, make sure to check the kennel inspection database reports to make sure you're purchasing from a licensed kennel that is taking care of and cares for the welfare dogs.
Kennels Accepting Dogs at Large
- If you are looking for your lost dog, these are the approved shelters that can accept stray dogs: Approved Kennels to Accept Dogs at Large.
Suspected Animal Abuse
- If you suspect animal abuse and would like to report it, you should contact your local humane society police officer or local police station. In the absence of local police, contact the Pennsylvania State Police.