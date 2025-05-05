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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Dog Owners

    Whether you're considering adding a furry friend to your family or one is already your furever friend, the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement aims to protect the pups of Pennsylvania and their humans.

    If you are a dog owner, make sure your dog is licensed, not only is it law, but if your dog is lost, it's also the best chance to bring them home.

    If you're considering adding to your family, make sure to check the kennel inspection database reports to make sure you're purchasing from a licensed kennel that is taking care of and cares for the welfare dogs.
     

    Kennels Accepting Dogs at Large

    Suspected Animal Abuse

    • If you suspect animal abuse and would like to report it, you should contact your local humane society police officer or local police station. In the absence of local police, contact the Pennsylvania State Police.

     

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