- General Information (717) 787-4737
- Media Inquiries (717) 783-2628
- Animal Health & Diagnostic Services (717) 772-2852
- Center for Dairy Excellence (717) 346-0849
- Dog Law Enforcement (717) 787-3062
- Equine Toxicology and Research Laboratory (610) 436-3501
- Farmland Preservation (717) 783-3167
- Farm Show (717) 787-5373
- Food Distribution (717) 787-2940
- Food Safety and Laboratory Services (717) 787-4315
- Hardwoods Development Council (717) 772-3715
- Standardbred Horse Racing and Thoroughbred Horse Racing (717) 787-5196
- Information Technology Services (717) 787-4357
- Legislative Office (717) 772-2854
- Market Development (717) 787-6041
- PA Preferred (717) 705-9511
- Plant Industry (717) 787-4843
- Policy Office (717) 705-2122
- Ride & Measurement Standards (717) 787-9089
- Rural Development Council (717) 743-8696
- State Conservation Commission (717) 787-8821
- Workforce Development (223) 666-2557