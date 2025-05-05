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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    • General Information  (717) 787-4737
    • Media Inquiries  (717) 783-2628
    • Animal Health & Diagnostic Services  (717) 772-2852
    • Center for Dairy Excellence  (717) 346-0849
    • Dog Law Enforcement  (717) 787-3062
    • Equine Toxicology and Research Laboratory  (610) 436-3501
    • Farmland Preservation  (717) 783-3167
    • Farm Show  (717) 787-5373
    • Food Distribution  (717) 787-2940
    • Food Safety and Laboratory Services  (717) 787-4315
    • Hardwoods Development Council  (717) 772-3715
    • Standardbred Horse Racing and Thoroughbred Horse Racing  (717) 787-5196
    • Information Technology Services  (717) 787-4357
    • Legislative Office  (717) 772-2854
    • Market Development  (717) 787-6041
    • PA Preferred  (717) 705-9511
    • Plant Industry  (717) 787-4843
    • Policy Office  (717) 705-2122
    • Ride & Measurement Standards  (717) 787-9089
    • Rural Development Council  (717) 743-8696
    • State Conservation Commission  (717) 787-8821
    • Workforce Development (223) 666-2557