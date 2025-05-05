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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Bureau Directors

    Bureau of Administrative Services, Walt Remmert

    Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services, Dr. Alex Hamberg      

    Bureau of Farmland Preservation, Stephanie Zimmerman

    Bureau of Food Assistance, Caryn Long Earl

    Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services, Bilan C. Jessie, Ph.D.

    Bureau of Market Development, Tracy Barone

    Bureau of Plant Industry, Frank Schneider

    Bureau of Ride & Measurement Standards, Tammy Luckenbill

    Hardwood Development Council, Jon Geyer

    Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, Kristen Donmoyer

    State Conservation Commission, Doug Wolfgang

    Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, Heidi Svonavec. Executive Director