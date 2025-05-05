Bureau Directors

Bureau of Administrative Services, Walt Remmert
Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services, Dr. Alex Hamberg
Bureau of Farmland Preservation, Stephanie Zimmerman
Bureau of Food Assistance, Caryn Long Earl
Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services, Bilan C. Jessie, Ph.D.
Bureau of Market Development, Tracy Barone
Bureau of Plant Industry, Frank Schneider
Bureau of Ride & Measurement Standards, Tammy Luckenbill
Hardwood Development Council, Jon Geyer
Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, Kristen Donmoyer
State Conservation Commission, Doug Wolfgang
Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, Heidi Svonavec. Executive Director