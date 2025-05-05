Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Governor's Invasive Species Council

    GISC

    The Governor's Invasive Species Council works to identify invasive plant, insect, and animal species that currently threaten or could potentially threaten Pennsylvania's natural and agricultural resources and the industries they support. 

    The Council develops and works to implement the Commonwealth's Invasive Species Management Plan, a document which provides a framework for the prevention and control of invasive species at the state level. In addition, the council also drafts and updates the state Aquatic Invasive Species Rapid Response Plan which provides guidance and procedures for responding to new infestations. The Council also advises the Governor on invasive species policy development, facilitates coordination between agencies and organizations to address invasive species threats, and conducts outreach and education. 

    The Council recommends adoption of a Partnerships for Regional Invasive Species Management (PRISM) approach to more effectively manage invasive species in Pennsylvania. The goal of a PRISM program is to minimize the harmful ecological, economic, and human health impacts of invasive species by preventing and managing their introduction and dispersal in and from Pennsylvania.

    The Governor's Invasive Species Council is comprised of seven state agencies and 14 non-governmental organizations. The Council meets quarterly, hosting both in-person and virtual meetings as well as special field tours and legislative hearings. For more information on members and meetings, see our About page or contact Council Coordinator Kris Abell at krabell@pa.gov.
     

    Film created by Council member organization, Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, in conjunction with Great Lakes Media & Film.

    Contact

    Kristopher Abell 
    Governor’s Invasive Species Council Coordinator 

    krabell@pa.gov
    717-787-2227

     

    Publications

