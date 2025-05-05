Agronomic and Regional Services administers the animal feed, pet food, fertilizer, seed, soil/plant amendment and lime programs to protect the natural resources and agronomic products produced and used across the state. Regulation of pet food and animal feed mill inspections are included, as are consumer complaint investigations and seed certifications. This division administers the state's Commercial Feed Law, Fertilizer Law, Seed Law, Seed Certification Law, Soil and Plant Amendment Law and Lime Law.

