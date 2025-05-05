Sponsor a Pesticide Course

Course Integrity: The course sponsor must ensure the course is run honestly. If you lie about things like the agenda or speaker details, you might get a warning, a fine, or lose approval for your course. Faking attendance is also not allowed and can lead to fines or losing your certification.

Attendance Requirements: Make sure attendees stay for the whole course. If someone arrives late or leaves early, they do not get credit, and you should not include them in the attendance report.