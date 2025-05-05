Biosecurity is a collection of measures or management practices intended to protect animals or humans against the introduction and spread of disease or harmful biological agents. The following resources are available to help implement biosecurity on your farm.
Submit poultry biosecurity plans here: RA-AGBIOPLANS@pa.gov
Submit dairy and swine Biosecurity Plans here: RA-AGBIOSECURITYPLAN@pa.gov
Defend The Flock
Biosecurity is the key to keeping our Nation's poultry healthy. USDA's Defend the Flock education program offers free tools and resources to help everyone who works with or handles poultry follow proper biosecurity practices. These practices will help keep your birds healthy and reduce the risk of avian influenza and other infectious diseases. Biosecurity is everyone's job. Become a Flock Defender today and help us protect all flocks!
FARM Biosecurity
FARM Biosecurity focuses on providing dairy farmers with the tools to keep their cattle and dairy businesses safe from the unseen threat of disease.
Enhance Biosecurity
Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), or bird flu, has been detected in dairy cattle, impacting cow health and milk production. Consistent biosecurity is your best defense. Simple changes in daily routines can go a long way in keeping your herd healthy.