There are currently no cases of New World screwworm in Pennsylvania in livestock, pets, wildlife, or humans.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has issued a quarantine order limiting animal movements and is urging Pennsylvania farmers and pet owners to tighten biosecurity to protect their livestock and pets following heightened risks of New World Screwworm (NWS) following confirmed cases in Texas and New Mexico.

The risk remains low, but animal owners should remain vigilant and report suspicious wounds containing larvae in livestock, pets, or other warm-blooded animals. Maggots found in the environment, such as in trash or decaying organic matter, are not indicative of NWS. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and its partners are monitoring the situation closely, but the Commonwealth remains free of the parasite.

NWS is not an environmental maggot. The larvae develop only in the living tissue of warm-blooded animals, typically entering through an open wound or natural body opening. Finding maggots in garbage, compost, or dead organic matter is not consistent with NWS.

Pennsylvania livestock owners, veterinarians, and animal owners are encouraged to watch for unusual wounds that contain live larvae and report suspected cases promptly. Early detection is essential to preventing establishment of the parasite.

