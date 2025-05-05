Advancing Pennsylvania’s Forest & Wood Products Industry Strategy

Pennsylvania’s forest and wood products industry is a cornerstone of the Commonwealth’s rural economy—powered by abundant hardwood resources, a highly skilled workforce, and a long tradition of sustainable forest management. Yet the industry is navigating significant pressures, including workforce shortages, declining markets for low‑grade wood, volatile global trade conditions, and persistent supply chain bottlenecks.

To meet these challenges head‑on, twelve statewide partners—representing industry associations, workforce and labor market experts, conservation agencies, and regional development organizations—joined forces to develop a coordinated, data‑driven strategy for the industry’s future.

This collaborative strategy builds on ongoing initiatives across the Commonwealth, including Team Pennsylvania’s Strategic Impact Initiative, the Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Innovation Grant Program, and PAForestCareers.com. Together, these efforts position Pennsylvania to strengthen its leadership in sustainable materials, advanced wood products, and rural economic development.

