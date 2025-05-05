Join the PA Preferred Organic™ Program
PA Preferred Organic™ is a PA Farm Bill initiative to grow market opportunities for Pennsylvania farmers and keep PA a national leader in organic production.
PA Preferred Organic™ aims to provide farmers and agribusinesses with a brand identity for the products they grow and produce, creating opportunities for Pennsylvanians to easily identify and purchase PA grown and processed, USDA certified organic items.
Can you check any of these boxes?
ᴑ Are you a USDA certified organic farm based in Pennsylvania?
ᴑ Do you process foods made with USDA certified ingredients that are Pennsylvania grown?
ᴑ Do you operate a restaurant, retail space, or farmers market that sources from USDA certified organic PA farms?
PA Preferred Organic™ offers the following free membership benefits:
- Use of the PA Preferred Organic logo on qualified products and marketing materials
- Statewide network of Pennsylvania farmers, producers, and agribusinesses
- Free point of purchase materials
- Free inclusion in large, statewide marketing campaigns
- Mini Marketing Grants (coming soon)
Once your application is approved, you can create a profile for your business on the PA Preferred® site.
For more information or to receive the application form, please contact the PA Preferred Organic™ Program by email at RA-AGPAPOrganic@pa.gov or by phone at 717-787-6006.
Additional PA Preferred Organic™ programs
Organic Consulting Program
Free of charge technical assistance for farmers and processors to start or transition to USDA certified organic.
Services include:
- Organic system plan & certification assistance
- Recordkeeping guidance
- Weed management guidance
- Crop rotation planning
- Equipment advice
- Benchmark soil sample analysis
- Fertility recommendations
- Connection to financial resources
Organic Study Circles
Through in person workshops, farmers can connect and gain valuable insights into best management practices for organic farming. Whether you’re already certified organic or considering the transition, these sessions offer practical ideas and solutions tailored to your needs.
Educational Programs & Resources
Report: Organic Agriculture Industry in PA: Economic Impact, Market Dynamics, and Opportunities for Growth
- The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) commissioned Econsult Solutions, Inc. (ESI) to evaluate the economic impact of the organic agriculture industry in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Presentation: Organic Agriculture Industry in PA: Economic Impact, Market Dynamics, and Opportunities for Growth
- EConsult presented highlights of this analysis and trends and changes in the organic industry over time. Hayley Painter from Painterland Sisters, Christa Barfield with FarmerJawn, and Dean James with Cotner Farms shared their experiences in the organic agriculture sector as farmers experiencing these trends and challenges first-hand.
Presentation: Navigating Certified Organic and Sustaining Success - 2025
- Pennsylvania is a leader in the nation in organic production and sales. Hear directly from PA farmers about their journey through USDA organic certification, mitigating loss during the transition, and strategies for sustaining long-term success.
- Farmer Panel:
- Terra Brownback, Spiral Path Farm
- Hanna Mosca, Garden Dreams Greenhouse & Farm, Grow Pittsburgh
- David Martin, Organic Valley Dairy Producer
- Dave Marshall, Marshall Farms LLC
For more information about PA Preferred Organic™ programs, please contact Kristen Markley, PA Preferred Organic™ Program Manager, by email at kmarkley@pa.gov or by phone at 717-787-6006.
PA Organic Agriculture
PA Farms rank 3rd in the nation in organic sales!
Pennsylvania is among the top organic producing states:
- #1 in Organic Livestock & Poultry, $730 million
- #1 in Organic Mushrooms, $95.4 million
USDA-NASS 2021 Organic Survey
Organic agriculture is an ecological production management system that promotes and enhances biodiversity, biological cycles, and soil biological activity. It is based on minimal use of off-farm inputs and on management practices that restore, maintain, and enhance ecological harmony (USDA National Organic Standards Board, 1995). For example, inputs such as manure and compost help build soil rich in organic matter, providing nutrients to crops and requiring less dependence on synthetic fertilizers.
Pennsylvania consumers are increasingly interested in purchasing a greater quantity and variety of organic foods. By producing more organic products in-state, Pennsylvania farmers can meet the demands of this rapidly expanding market opportunity by diversifying their farm, generating greater income, and strengthening an already robust PA agriculture industry. With 1,125 certified organic farms and 104,805 acres of certified organic land in the commonwealth, PA farmers are well on their way to addressing this growing need.