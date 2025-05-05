This program protects the public by providing guidelines for the inspection of eggs for compliance with state food safety regulations. Staff also investigates consumer complaints; registers egg processors and packing facilities in the state; issues egg grader licenses for the PA Certified Egg Program and promotes proper care and handling of eggs to ensure the highest quality food for the consumer.
Egg inspectors register and inspect egg processors and packing facilities in the commonwealth as Food Establishments under the Food Safety Act (3 Pa. C.S.A. §§ 5721-5737). Most egg processors and packers voluntarily join the Pennsylvania Egg Quality Assurance Program, or PEQAP. Egg inspectors also certify and issue egg grader licenses for the Pennsylvania Certified Egg Program.
Many individuals with small flocks of laying hens prefer to market their own eggs. If an egg producer has less than 3,000 laying hens, and sells eggs within five days from the date of lay and sells eggs predominately within a 100 mile radius of their production or processing facility, then the following summary of regulations will apply when selling eggs to the consumer.
Eggs from Small Flock Producers - (PDF)
There are three consumer grades of eggs: Grade AA, Grade A and Grade B. In order to mark your eggs with these terms, they must meet the requirements for the marked grade. Pennsylvania adopts the USDA standards for grades and weight classes.
USDA Egg Grading Manual (PDF)