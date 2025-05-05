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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Department of Agriculture

    Business and Industry

    Here you will find valuable resources and information to support your agricultural business endeavors. Explore our comprehensive programs and services designed to help you thrive in Pennsylvania's vibrant agricultural sector.

    Programs & Services

    Agricultural Business Development Center

    Designed to enhance the long-term vitality of Pennsylvania farms, the ABDC is focused on providing support for sound business planning, efficient transitions of farm ownership, strategic farm expansion, diversification of agricultural production, and in building a team of financial and technical expertise as a resource for Pennsylvania farmers.

    Agricultural Marketing

    The Agricultural Commodity Marketing Division is responsible for the domestic and worldwide promotion/marketing of Pennsylvania agribusiness products and services, and developing and administering programs to assist agribusinesses in locating and/or expanding within the Commonwealth.

    Agricultural Trade

    The Agricultural Trade program is focused on helping Pennsylvania's food producers and processors begin to export their products or take their international sales to the next level.

    Beginning Farmers

    This new program allows the seller or lessor of agricultural land, equipment, buildings and livestock to a qualified “beginning farmer” to apply for and receive tax credits against the seller or lessor’s Pennsylvania income tax obligations in the year of the sale or lease.

    Financial Assistance

    Looking for lending assistance for your agricultural operation? Explore federal and state programs for land, machinery, and refinancing purposes.

    Risk Management

    Risk management involves choosing among alternatives that reduce the effects that can result from such uncertainties and by having appropriate crop insurance, the types of which vary by crop and county due to the differences in each crop.

    Additional Information

    Resources

    PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center

    The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center is a unique facility that can host thousands of animals one week, and beautiful classic car show or craft show the next. With guidance from the Farm Show Commission, this facility operates more than 200 events annually.

    Explore the Facility