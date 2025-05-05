Business and Industry

Agricultural Business Development Center
Designed to enhance the long-term vitality of Pennsylvania farms, the ABDC is focused on providing support for sound business planning, efficient transitions of farm ownership, strategic farm expansion, diversification of agricultural production, and in building a team of financial and technical expertise as a resource for Pennsylvania farmers.
Agricultural Marketing
The Agricultural Commodity Marketing Division is responsible for the domestic and worldwide promotion/marketing of Pennsylvania agribusiness products and services, and developing and administering programs to assist agribusinesses in locating and/or expanding within the Commonwealth.