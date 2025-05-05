All businesses both non-profit and for-profit and government agencies which are required to have commercial or public applicators to apply pesticides need to have a pesticide application business license (usually referred to as the pesticide business license or just business license).

The requirements to obtain and hold a pesticide business license are as follows: have at least one certified applicator, meet financial responsibility (insurance) required, and pay $35 application fee initially (and annually).

To show that the Financial Responsibility requirements have been met a business will have to have their insurance company create a certificate of insurance that has the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture listed as the certificate holder.

If you are taking the certification exams and hope to open up a new business license after you pass, we automatically send instructions and an application after we process your exams. If you are already licensed you will need to contact the office to request the instructions and an application.

If you are interested in looking up or finding licensed pesticide application businesses in your area please use the following link.

You can search based on Application Category, County, or PDA Region.