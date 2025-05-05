The Pennsylvania Pesticide Advisory Board discusses pest control problems, health and environmental concerns, and review laws and programs. The board meets at least 4 times a year.

Here’s who is on the board:

Pesticide applicators who use ground equipment

Pesticide applicators who use aerial equipment

Pesticide applicators who handle structural pest control

Entomologist (insect expert) in public service

Environmental health specialist from the Department of Health

Toxicologist (expert on poisons) in public service

Plant pathologist (plant disease expert) in public service

Agricultural chemical industry

Food processing industry

Producers of crops or products affected by pesticides

Environmental interests

PA Department of Agriculture

PA Fish and Boat Commission

PA Game Commission

PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

PA Department of Transportation



