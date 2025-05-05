Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Pesticide Advisory Board

    The Pennsylvania Pesticide Advisory Board helps the Secretary of Agriculture with issues about using pesticides.

    Overview

    The Pennsylvania Pesticide Advisory Board discusses pest control problems, health and environmental concerns, and review laws and programs. The board meets at least 4 times a year.

    Here’s who is on the board:

    • Pesticide applicators who use ground equipment
    • Pesticide applicators who use aerial equipment
    • Pesticide applicators who handle structural pest control
    • Entomologist (insect expert) in public service
    • Environmental health specialist from the Department of Health
    • Toxicologist (expert on poisons) in public service
    • Plant pathologist (plant disease expert) in public service
    • Agricultural chemical industry
    • Food processing industry
    • Producers of crops or products affected by pesticides
    • Environmental interests
    • PA Department of Agriculture
    • PA Fish and Boat Commission
    • PA Game Commission
    • PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
    • PA Department of Transportation

     

    Upcoming Scheduled Meetings

    • March 10 
    • June 17
    • September 16
    • December 16

    Please visit the PA Department of Agriculture Meeting Notices page for meeting details closer to the meeting date.

     