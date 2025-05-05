Overview
The Pennsylvania Pesticide Advisory Board discusses pest control problems, health and environmental concerns, and review laws and programs. The board meets at least 4 times a year.
Here’s who is on the board:
- Pesticide applicators who use ground equipment
- Pesticide applicators who use aerial equipment
- Pesticide applicators who handle structural pest control
- Entomologist (insect expert) in public service
- Environmental health specialist from the Department of Health
- Toxicologist (expert on poisons) in public service
- Plant pathologist (plant disease expert) in public service
- Agricultural chemical industry
- Food processing industry
- Producers of crops or products affected by pesticides
- Environmental interests
- PA Department of Agriculture
- PA Fish and Boat Commission
- PA Game Commission
- PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
- PA Department of Transportation
Upcoming Scheduled Meetings
- March 10
- June 17
- September 16
- December 16
Please visit the PA Department of Agriculture Meeting Notices page for meeting details closer to the meeting date.
Member List - (PDF)
Minutes
2025
- Minutes - March 19, 2025 (PDF)
- Minutes - June 18, 2025 (PDF)
- Minutes - August 17, 2025 (PDF)
2024
2023
- Minutes - September 23, 2023 - (PDF)
- Minutes - June 14, 2023 - (PDF)
- Minutes - March 9, 2023 - (PDF)
2022
- Minutes - December 14, 2022 - (PDF)
- Minutes - September 14, 2022 - (PDF)
Minutes - June 15, 2022 - (PDF)
- Minutes - March 16, 2022 - (PDF)