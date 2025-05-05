Skip to agency navigation
    Agricultural Business Development Center Advisory Board

    Russell Redding - Secretary, PA Department of Agriculture

    Jared Grissinger – Governors Action Team, PA Department of Community & Economic Development

    Troy Ott – Dean, Penn State College of Agricultural Science

    Dwight Rohrer – Senior V.P., Bank of Bird-in-Hand

    Brad Wentzel – SVP, Business Services, Horizon Farm Credit

    Paul Semmel – Dairy Farm Owner/Operator & Conservation Districts Representative

    Dr. Joseph Bender – Large Animal Veterinarian; University of Pennsylvania, School of Veterinary Medicine

    Chris Sigmund – President, TeamAg, Inc.

    Lamar King – Financial Advisor, Bare Wealth Advisors

    Jason Frye – Pleasant Lane Farms Creamery, LLC

    Jennifer Denchak Wetzel, Esq. – Attorney, Hazen Law Group
     

    Agricultural Business Development Center Partners

    PA Farm Link: PA Farm Link | Non-Profit Organization Helping PA Farmers

    Penn State Extension: Penn State Extension | The Pennsylvania State University

    Keystone Development Center: Home (kdc.coop)

    PA Small Business Development Center: Pennsylvania Small Business Development Centers (PASBDC) - Pennsylvania SBDC

    Team Pennsylvania: Team PA Foundation

    Penn State Law Center for Agriculture and Shale Law: Center for Agricultural and Shale Law – PennState Law (psu.edu)

    PA Aquaculture Council: Jennifer Reed-Harry, jrharry@pennag.com
     

    New and Beginning Farmer Resource Library

    Hands-on experiences and formal training programs in PA and beyond.

    Commodity-specific support centers for Pennsylvania farmers.

    Stay organized and compliant with tax-related info and strategies.

    Build your business foundation with financial tools and guidance.

    Connect with landowners and learn about access options.

    Practical guides and articles to help you understand the basics of starting a farm.

    Tools to find customers, markets, and grow your farm's visibility.

    Strategies and tools to protect your farm and plan for the unexpected.

    Pennsylvania-specific programs and tax relief to help you get started.

    Where to go when you’re ready to register, license, and grow your ag venture.

    Expert help with production, planning, and assistive technologies.

    Resources to navigate succession, estate planning, and generational transfers.

    Farming support and programs for military veterans.

    Online learning platforms and video courses flexible farm education.

    Resources

    Staff

    Stephanie Shirk | Director of Agriculture Business Development Center

    Michele Brookins | Administrative Assistant

    Zach Myers | Dairy Development Specialist

    Delilah S. Harne Higgins | Data Resource Specialist 

     

    All email correspondence can be sent to: RA-AgBusiness@pa.gov