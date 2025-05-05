Agricultural Business Development Center Advisory Board
Russell Redding - Secretary, PA Department of Agriculture
Jared Grissinger – Governors Action Team, PA Department of Community & Economic Development
Troy Ott – Dean, Penn State College of Agricultural Science
Dwight Rohrer – Senior V.P., Bank of Bird-in-Hand
Brad Wentzel – SVP, Business Services, Horizon Farm Credit
Paul Semmel – Dairy Farm Owner/Operator & Conservation Districts Representative
Dr. Joseph Bender – Large Animal Veterinarian; University of Pennsylvania, School of Veterinary Medicine
Chris Sigmund – President, TeamAg, Inc.
Lamar King – Financial Advisor, Bare Wealth Advisors
Jason Frye – Pleasant Lane Farms Creamery, LLC
Jennifer Denchak Wetzel, Esq. – Attorney, Hazen Law Group
Agricultural Business Development Center Partners
PA Farm Link: PA Farm Link | Non-Profit Organization Helping PA Farmers
Penn State Extension: Penn State Extension | The Pennsylvania State University
Keystone Development Center: Home (kdc.coop)
PA Small Business Development Center: Pennsylvania Small Business Development Centers (PASBDC) - Pennsylvania SBDC
Team Pennsylvania: Team PA Foundation
Penn State Law Center for Agriculture and Shale Law: Center for Agricultural and Shale Law – PennState Law (psu.edu)
PA Aquaculture Council: Jennifer Reed-Harry, jrharry@pennag.com
New and Beginning Farmer Resource Library
Hands-on experiences and formal training programs in PA and beyond.
- Penn State Animal Science Apprenticeship: Practical livestock handling and production training. https://extension.psu.edu/animal-science-apprenticeship-program
- Penn State Butcher Apprenticeship: Learn humane slaughter and meat-cutting skills. https://extension.psu.edu/butcher-apprenticeship-program
- Pasa Sustainable Agriculture Apprenticeships: Accredited training in vegetable and livestock production. https://pasafarming.org/programs/farmer-apprenticeships/
- The Seed Farm Business Incubator: Access land, equipment, and mentorship to launch your farm. https://theseedfarm.org/
- Rodale Institute Farmer Training (RIFT): Full-season immersion in regenerative organic farming. https://rodaleinstitute.org/education/farmer-training/
Commodity-specific support centers for Pennsylvania farmers.
- Center for Dairy Excellence: Business planning, grants, and mentoring for dairy producers. https://www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/
- Center for Poultry & Livestock Excellence: Promotes animal agriculture with industry resources and producer services. https://www.plcepa.org/
- Center for Beef Excellence: Offers production tools, news, and marketing guidance for beef farmers. https://www.beefexcellence.com/
- PASBDC Agriculture Center of Excellence: Agriculture - Pennsylvania SBDC
- Center for Plant Excellence: Center for Plant Excellence
- Organic Center of Excellence: Learn About Transitioning to Organic | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Stay organized and compliant with tax-related info and strategies.
- Tax Essentials for Farmers: Key reminders and planning techniques for farm taxes. https://extension.psu.edu/planning-strategies-and-key-reminders-for-taxes
- Understanding Federal Farm Taxes: Detailed guide to federal obligations for ag operations. https://extension.psu.edu/understanding-your-federal-farm-income-taxes
- Choosing a Farm Accountant: Learn how to select a trusted advisor for your farm finances. https://extension.psu.edu/building-your-farm-management-team
- Year-End Tax Planning Guide: End-of-year strategies to reduce liability and prep for tax season. https://extension.psu.edu/year-end-tax-planning-for-farmers
- Forest Finance & Tax Resources: Tools for forestland owners, including property tax insights. https://extension.psu.edu/forest-finance-4-understanding-forest-property-tax-assessment-in-pa
Build your business foundation with financial tools and guidance.
- Understanding Ag Leasing & Leases: A course on lease types, terms, and negotiation best practices. https://pafarmlink.org/ag-leasing-course/
- PASBDC: Business Planning & Resources: Free templates and consulting for your farm business plan. https://pafarmlink.org/sbdc-business-resources/
- 4 Ps of Personal Finance: Learn smart money practices tailored to farmers and rural entrepreneurs. https://pafarmlink.org/personal-finance-education/
- SBDC: Free Business Startup Consulting: Support for business formation, licenses, and financial projections. https://pasbdc.org/start-a-business/
- How to Write a Business Plan: Step-by-step planning guide from Horizon Farm Credit. https://www.horizonfc.com/blog/how-to-write-a-business-plan
- Farm Loan Requirements: Learn what lenders expect and how to prepare. https://www.horizonfc.com/blog/how-to-get-a-loan
- Land Buying Checklist: Understand zoning, access, and infrastructure before buying or leasing land. https://www.horizonfc.com/blog/land-buying-checklist
- Farm Financial Assessment Guide: Self-evaluation for financial preparedness and planning. https://www.horizonfc.com/blog/farm-financial-assessment-guide
- Sample Business Plan & Templates: Ready-made templates for quick startup planning. https://www.horizonfc.com/blog/sample-business-plan
- Balance Sheet & Projections Form: Downloadable tools to track income and expenses. https://www.horizonfc.com/blog/balance-sheet-income-projections
- Financing Your Farm Business: Funding options, grants, and loans overview. https://extension.psu.edu/financing-your-farm-business-or-enterprise
- Penn State LaunchBox Entrepreneur Assistance Clinic: offers legal services to startup companies and entrepreneurs with a goal to assist young businesses in the areas of organization and formation to early-stage investment rounds and other contractual work as needed across the Commonwealth. These services are free although there is a small registration fee. https://eac.launchbox.psu.edu
Connect with landowners and learn about access options.
- PA Farm Link: Land-Linking Database: Matchmaking platform connecting farmland owners with aspiring farmers. https://pafarmlink.org/land-linking/
- Horizon Farm Credit: Land Buying Checklist: Key questions and info to evaluate land purchases or leases. https://www.horizonfc.com/blog/land-buying-checklist
- Penn State Extension: Renting Ag Land: Practical guide to leasing terms, land use, and contracts. https://extension.psu.edu/renting-agricultural-land
- Long-Term Leasing Guide: Comprehensive booklet on secure, long-term land leasing in PA. https://pafarmlink.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/SCBG-LTL-Booklet-FINAL.pdf
Practical guides and articles to help you understand the basics of starting a farm.
- USDA: Beginning Farmers and Ranchers: A step-by-step guide from the USDA for launching your farm, with resources on loans, land, and mentorship. https://www.farmers.gov/your-business/beginning-farmers
- USDA Resource Guide for Underserved Farmers: Highlights USDA resources and support programs for historically underserved communities. https://www.farmers.gov/sites/default/files/documents/Getstarted-HUFR-2022.pdf
- USDA Fact Sheet for New Farmers: A high-level fact sheet on getting started with USDA assistance and programs. https://www.farmers.gov/sites/default/files/documents/Get-Started-Fact-Sheet.pdf
- Penn State Extension: Starting a Farm Articles: Browse webinars, workshops, and educational tools designed for Pennsylvania farmers. https://extension.psu.edu/start-farming
- So, You Want to Farm?: This self-assessment helps determine if farming is right for you. https://extension.psu.edu/so-you-want-to-farm
- Is Farming Right for You?: A reflective guide to assess motivations, lifestyle fit, and financial considerations. https://extension.psu.edu/starting-a-farm-is-farming-right-for-you
- Starting a New Agricultural Business: A comprehensive breakdown of legal and practical startup steps. https://extension.psu.edu/starting-a-new-agricultural-business
- Budgeting & Planning for the Year Ahead: Learn how to set farm goals and manage a budget seasonally. https://extension.psu.edu/budgeting-and-planning-for-the-year-ahead
- Managing Cash Flow: A vital guide for understanding and maintaining financial liquidity on the farm. https://extension.psu.edu/managing-cash-flow-on-your-farm
- Entrepreneurial Team Building Tips: Tips on recruiting the right people for your farm enterprise. https://extension.psu.edu/six-tips-for-building-an-entrepreneurial-team
- Planning and Record Keeping for Beginners: Record-keeping systems and templates for better farm management. https://extension.psu.edu/planning-and-record-keeping-for-beginning-farmers
- Ag Alternatives: A library of enterprise planning guides for niche and diversified agriculture. https://extension.psu.edu/ag-alternatives
Tools to find customers, markets, and grow your farm's visibility.
- PA Farm Markets: Vendor & Market Match: Find the right farmers markets and events for your farm offerings. https://extension.psu.edu/farmers-markets-vendor-market-match
- PA Preferred: Support Pennsylvania Farms - PA Preferred
- PA Preferred Organic: PA Preferred Organic™ | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
- Meat Sales Considerations: Booklet to determine if direct marketing meats is right for you. PFL Meat Sales Considerations | PA Farm Link
- Three Steps to a Profitable Farm: Marketing expert, Charlotte Smith of 3 Cow Marketing shares pivotal steps to marketing for profit. Three Steps to Your Profitable Farm – Charlotte Smith | PA Farm Link
- Building a Profitable Farm Website: Marketing expert, Charlotte Smith shares importance of a farm website. Building a Profitable Farm Website – Charlotte Smith | PA Farm Link
- Turning Social Media Followers into Customers: Marketing expert, Charlotte Smith, shares important steps to making followers into customers. Turning Social Media Followers into Buyers – Charlotte Smith | PA Farm Link
Strategies and tools to protect your farm and plan for the unexpected.
- Farm Succession & Financial Prep: Learn how to prepare your operation for the next generation. https://pafarmlink.org/farm-succession-getting-your-financial-house-in-order/
- USDA Crop Insurance Agent Locator: Find a licensed USDA crop insurance provider near you. https://public-rma.fpac.usda.gov/apps/AgentLocator/#/
- USDA Risk Management Checklist: A planning tool to evaluate and manage common farm risks. https://www.farmers.gov/sites/default/files/documents/Risk-Management-Checklist.pdf
- Everyday Biosecurity on Farms: Simple protocols to protect your animals and property from disease spread. https://extension.psu.edu/everyday-biosecurity
- Agricultural Law Virtual Resource Room: Penn State's legal resource hub for current ag-related topics. https://aglaw.psu.edu/resources/resource-rooms/
- Crisis Contingency Plans for Dairy Farms: Templates and resources for emergency preparedness. https://extension.psu.edu/contingency-plans-for-dairy-farms-a-tool-in-a-crisis
Pennsylvania-specific programs and tax relief to help you get started.
- Farm Vitality Planning Grant: Provides funding for business planning and transition services. https://www.agriculture.pa.gov/Pages/Farm-Vitality-Planning-Program.aspx
- Next Generation Farmer Loan Program: Access low-interest loans for qualified beginning farmers. https://www.phfa.org/programs/nextgeneration.aspx
- Realty Transfer Tax Exemption: Tax relief for eligible beginning farmers purchasing property. https://www.agriculture.pa.gov/Farming/BFRA/Pages/Beginning-Farmer-Realty-Transfer-Tax-Exemption.aspx
- Guide to PDA Funding Programs: Comprehensive overview of Pennsylvania ag grants and assistance programs. https://www.agriculture.pa.gov/Funding/Pages/default.aspx
- PIDA Ag Loan: Provides low-interest loans and lines of credit for eligible ag business uses such as Land and building acquisitions; Construction and renovation costs; Machinery and equipment purchases; Working capital and accounts receivable lines of credit, Multi-tenant facility projects; Industrial park projects Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) - PA Department of Community & Economic Development
Where to go when you’re ready to register, license, and grow your ag venture.
- USDA: Local FSA Office Locator: Connect with your nearest USDA Service Center for assistance. https://www.farmers.gov/service-center-locator
- USDA Beginning Farmer Coordinators: Get matched with a coordinator who can walk you through programs and contacts. https://www.farmers.gov/your-business/beginning-farmers/coordination
- PA Business One-Stop Shop: Start and register your business in Pennsylvania—your official portal. https://business.pa.gov/
- PA DCED Entrepreneur’s Guide: Learn about business structures, financing, and licensing. https://dced.pa.gov/download/entrepreneurs-guide/
- Penn State: Starting Your Food Business: Legal and business considerations for starting a value-added or food-based farm venture. https://extension.psu.edu/starting-your-food-business
Expert help with production, planning, and assistive technologies.
- AgrAbility PA – Assistive Farming Tools: Adaptive technologies and accessibility resources for farmers with physical challenges. https://www.agrabilitypa.org/assistive-technology/
- Pasa: Farmer Technical Support: One-on-one production and business support for farmers statewide. https://pasafarming.org/programs/technical-assistance/
- Rodale Institute – Organic Technical Help: Organic certification and practice consulting services. https://rodaleinstitute.org/consulting/
Resources to navigate succession, estate planning, and generational transfers.
- Certified Farm Transition Coordinators in PA: Farm Succession Coordinators | International Farm Transition Network
- Estate Planning for Farm Families: Protect your legacy with these essential legal and financial steps. https://extension.psu.edu/estate-planning-for-pennsylvania-farm-families
- Transitioning Land to a New Generation: Learn how to begin planning for the next generation. https://extension.psu.edu/transitioning-land-to-a-new-generation-getting-started
- PA Farm Link: Farm Succession | PA Farm Link
- Cultivating Continuity-Expert Insights for Farm Succession Planning: A book featuring many succession topics with links to worksheets in Cultivating Your Farm’s Future workbook. Cultivating Continuity – Expert Insights for Farm Succession | PA Farm Link
- Cultivating Your Farm’s Future workbook: A resource to work through succession planning steps. Cultivating Continuity booklet is a companion resource. Cultivating Your Farm’s Future | PA Farm Link
- Planning the Future of Your Farm: A resource booklet with worksheets and related information for succession planning. Planning the Future of Your Farm (2023 Edition) – Fillable Online Version | PA Farm Link
- Long Term Care and The Farm: An explanation of long-term care needs, risks, and strategies for protecting farm assets. Long Term Care and the Farm, Pennsylvania Edition | PA Farm Link
- Planning for the Unexpected: A virtual learning resource featuring David Marrison, The Ohio State University. Farm Succession & Planning For The Unexpected | OSU Extension | PA Farm Link
- Business, Legal and Tax Implications: Legal insights for succession planning. Farm Succession & Planning For The Unexpected | OSU Extension | PA Farm Link
- Iowa State: Inheriting a Farm Guide: A comprehensive introduction to managing an inherited farm. https://www.extension.iastate.edu/AGDM/wholefarm/html/c4-07.html
Farming support and programs for military veterans.
- DCED Veteran Business Resources: Access business funding and mentorship for veteran entrepreneurs. https://dced.pa.gov/download/veterans-resources-fact-sheet/
- PA Veteran Farming Network: A community hub for veteran farmers to connect, learn, and grow. https://paveteranfarms.org/
Online learning platforms and video courses flexible farm education.
- PA Farm Link Academy: Free online video courses covering startup basics, communication, stress and land access. https://pafarmlink.org/farm-link-academy/
- Getting Started with USDA: Learn how to engage with USDA programs and resources. https://pafarmlink.org/getting-started-with-usda/
- PASBDC Agriculture Center of Excellence: Tailored business support for ag-based entrepreneurs. https://pasbdc.org/agriculture/
- Horizon Farm Credit: Beginning Farmer Institute: Hands-on learning and mentorship for beginning farmers. https://www.horizonfc.com/young-beginning-farmers
- Horizon Farm Credit Learning Center: Offers articles, videos, and tools for farm finance and planning. https://www.horizonfc.com/learning-center
- Rodale Institute Education Center: Organic workshops, farmer training, and online course offerings. https://rodaleinstitute.org/education/
- Penn State Starting a Farm Workshops: Access on-demand courses, webinars, and events for beginners. https://extension.psu.edu/start-farming
- Starting Your Food Business: A course on food regulation and registration. Starting Your Food Business & Other Resources – PSU Extension | PA Farm Link
Staff
Stephanie Shirk | Director of Agriculture Business Development Center
Michele Brookins | Administrative Assistant
Zach Myers | Dairy Development Specialist
Delilah S. Harne Higgins | Data Resource Specialist
All email correspondence can be sent to: RA-AgBusiness@pa.gov