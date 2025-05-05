The Pennsylvania Fertilizer Law regulates the manufacturing, distribution, and application of all fertilizer within the Commonwealth.

Specifically, the law dictates the licensing, registration, labeling, and reporting processes manufacturers and guarantors must follow to distribute fertilizer in Pennsylvania.

In addition, the law includes the restrictions all applicators of fertilizer, including lawn care professionals and homeowners, must follow when applying fertilizer to lawns/turf.

Please note: Any person who violates any provision under this law, may be subject to criminal and/or civil penalties as described within Chapter 68 Section 6825 Enforcement and penalties.​

You can read the Pennsylvania Fertilizer Law by clicking here. Additional information can be found by clicking the navigation buttons.