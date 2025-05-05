The Department understands the nature of this type of ride—farm equipment being used as a hayride—creates an undue hardship on owners and operators with certain requirements of the Act and its attendant regulations. For example, the regulation at 7 Pa. Code § 139.4 (relating to registration) requires the owner of an amusement ride or attraction to provide the Department written verification under seal of a professional engineer that the ride conforms with the applicable design, load, and safety requirements of the Act, its attendant regulations, and the ASTM International F24 Committee Standards. Although these regulatory requirements are appropriate with respect to most amusement rides and attractions, many of these requirements are not applicable to owners and operators that use farm equipment, e.g., a wagon/trailer and tow vehicle, for both agricultural purposes and as a hayride attraction.

Accordingly, the Department has issued a variance from the regulation at 7 Pa. Code § 139.4(d)(7)(ii) for hayride attractions. This variance removes the requirement to submit written verification from a Pennsylvania licensed professional engineer with respect to the registration of a hayride attraction. Prior to operation, the owner of a hayride attraction shall obtain Department approval of the wagon/trailer and tow vehicle in accordance with the terms of the order for variance published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.