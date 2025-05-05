Not all Retail Food Facilities fall under the PA Department of Agriculture (PDA).

Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Montgomery, and Philadelphia have county health departments. They conduct retail inspections and licensing in their jurisdictions.

Some local municipalities, boroughs, townships, and cities do their own inspection and licensing of retail food facilities.

Check the Food Safety Jurisdiction Search (link) page to determine if your facility is, or will be, in a county or local health jurisdiction.

If you plan to operate in a local health department's jurisdiction, you must contact EACH department separately for help with licensing. There is no reciprocity between local health departments and PDA.