Since 1986, through the PA Fair Fund, Pennsylvania has supported agricultural fairs, agricultural organizations for youth, and statewide organizations that hold agricultural events.



Five distinct areas make up the PA Fair Fund including:

Capital Improvement Matching Grants - assists agricultural fairs with resources to build new and maintain existing physical structures on their fairgrounds. Fairs are eligible to receive grants up to $25,000. Application deadline is June 30 of every year.

Agricultural Fair Operating and Premium Reimbursement - helps support PA's county and community fairs with annual operating and premium costs. Application deadline is November 15 of every year.

State Agricultural Organization Funds Reimbursement - helps support organizations conducting annual events with an agricultural mission. The funds help reimburse organizations for expenses including administrative costs, utilities, and planning and preparation. Application deadline is November 15 of every year.

County FFA Funds Reimbursement - helps support county FFA organizations with annual expenses for activities that promote leadership development like public speaking, judging contests, scholarships, administration costs and more. Application deadline is November 15 of every year.

County 4-H Funds Reimbursement - helps support county 4-H organizations with annual expenses for activities that promote leadership development like public speaking, judging contests, scholarships, administration costs and more. Application deadline is November 15 of every year.

The PA Fair Advisory Board meets annually to review grant applications and outline a payment plan contingent upon available funding.

