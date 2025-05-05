Every month, the Pennsylvania Senior Food Box Program provides more than 39,000 low-income older Pennsylvanians (those at least 60 years of age) with a supplemental food package. While these food packages are not intended to provide a complete diet, they are good sources of the nutrients typically lacking in the diets of the beneficiary population – including protein; calcium; iron; vitamins A, C, and D; and fiber.

The USDA's Commodity Supplemental Food Program supports this program by purchasing foods produced in the United States and supplying them to the Department of Agriculture for use in the Senior Food Box Program. Foods that may be included in the monthly food box are shelf-stable items like milk, canned meats, peanut butter, pasta, canned fruits and vegetables, juice, and cereals. The Department of Agriculture then works with 16 regional food banks and their local agencies to distribute the boxes to recipients throughout all 67 counties.

If you are a senior and are interested in the program, you should call us at 800-468-2433 or email us at RA-fooddist@pa.gov to be directed to the regional food bank serving your area.

