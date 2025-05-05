Skip to agency navigation
    Agricultural apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeships are innovative training programs that provide individuals a chance to “Learn while they Earn.” These programs help employers develop the next generation of agricultural workers and create a pathway for individuals interested in the industry.

    Pennsylvania currently has eight apprenticeship programs and three pre-apprenticeship programs registered with the state’s Apprenticeship and Training Office.

     

    Northeast Equipment Dealers Association

    Pasa Sustainable Agriculture

    Diversified Vegetable Apprenticeship and Pre-Apprenticeship Program

    National Association of Landscape Professionals

    Penn State

    Elmhurst Country Club

    • Groundskeeper II Apprenticeship Program

    Overbrook Golf Course

    • Groundskeeper II Apprenticeship Program

    Center for Dairy Excellence

     

    Diversified Vegetable Apprenticeship Program - Weavers Way Farms

    Hear from Alé Lomanto & Alessandro Ascherio of Weavers Way Farms! Through the Diversified Vegetable Apprenticeship, Alé is gaining hands-on experience in farm management, while mentor Alessandro helps guide the next generation of growers. Registered with the PA Department of Labor & Industry, this apprenticeship connects beginning farmers with experienced mentors—building skills, confidence, and a strong future for PA agriculture.

