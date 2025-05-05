Dog Law Modernization – Wins for PA Dogs

Thanks to Governor Shapiro, Senator Vogel and our partners in the General Assembly, Senate Bill 746 was signed into law by Governor Shapiro on October 23rd becoming Act 18 of 2023. Following up on feedback to the passage of Act 18, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 82, which Governor Shapiro signed on July 8, becoming Act 47 of 2024.

"Pennsylvanians have made it clear that they expect dog owners, kennels, breeders, and shelters to be held to high standards," Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. "They want their communities to be safe from stray and dangerous dogs. They want owners to be held responsible when their dog attacks, and they want unscrupulous breeders to be shut down. The Shapiro Administration, working in a bipartisan approach with the Pennsylvania General Assembly , has made commonsense changes to the dog law to keep our communities, our families, and our dogs safe and healthy."

The Shapiro Administration celebrates these historic changes to the Dog Law that will improve public safety and animal welfare standards, enhance transparency and customer service, and modernize the licensing process for dog owners, while providing financial stability for the Bureau. Act 18 took effect on January 21st, 2024 and Act 47 took effect on September 6, 2024.