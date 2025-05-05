Greg Hostetter serves as the Executive Deputy Secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture under Secretary Russell Redding.



Greg has spent his career in public view and in service of agriculture through roles in county, state and federal government. From Vice President of the Lebanon County Farm Bureau to United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency Pennsylvania Committee member, Acting Bureau Director to Executive Deputy Secretary, Greg has proven himself to be a committed leader in the community and a trusted steward of the values, mission and vision of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.



His work to represent multiple administrations and empower staff has led to creation of multiple industry-sustaining programs to keep farms operational and protect agricultural workers and our communities, whether in the face of Highly-Pathogenic Avian Influenza or in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was instrumental in the creation and passing of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill - the first, and still only, state-level Farm Bill in the nation.



For his leadership, Executive Deputy Secretary Hostetter has been honored with the 2020 Leadership in Action Award by the Penn State Ag Council; the PennAg Industries Association 2022 Distinguished Service Award for his work on HPAI; and he is ranked in the top 10 of City & State’s 2022 Pennsylvania Agriculture Power 100.

