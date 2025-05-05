The Statewide Agricultural Organization Reimbursement Program funds are made available to Pennsylvania's Statewide Agricultural Organizations to support annual events with an agricultural mission.
Guidelines and Uses
Reimbursements may be used to pay a portion of the costs associated with Statewide Agricultural Organizations' overall activities.
Funding Opportunities
Each Statewide Agricultural Organization receives base funding up to $2,000 of its total expenses and is reimbursed 50% of their premium costs not to exceed $10,000.
Note: Reimbursement cannot exceed the total expenses reported for conducting the event.
This is a reimbursement grant therefore the organization is responsible to cover all costs upfront. Grants are awarded on a funds-available basis.
Costs
Eligible Costs
- Administrative costs
- Utilities
- Planning & Preparation
Ineligible Costs
- Entertainment Expenses
- Clothing
How to Apply
Applications must be submitted through the Single Application for Assistance online application system by November 15 every year.
Reporting Requirements
Grantees are required to submit the reimbursement application as identified above.
Contact
Tracy Barone
717-772-3094
tbarone@pa.gov