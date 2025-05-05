Skip to agency navigation
    Statewide Agricultural Organization Funds Reimbursement

    The Statewide Agricultural Organization Reimbursement Program funds are made available to Pennsylvania's Statewide Agricultural Organizations to support annual events with an agricultural mission. 

     

    Guidelines and Uses

    Reimbursements may be used to pay a portion of the costs associated with Statewide Agricultural Organizations' overall activities.

     

    Funding Opportunities

    Each Statewide Agricultural Organization receives base funding up to $2,000 of its total expenses and is reimbursed 50% of their premium costs not to exceed $10,000. 

    Note: Reimbursement cannot exceed the total expenses reported for conducting the event.

    This is a reimbursement grant therefore the organization is responsible to cover all costs upfront. Grants are awarded on a funds-available basis.

     

    Costs

    Eligible Costs 

    • Administrative costs
    • Utilities
    • Planning & Preparation

    Ineligible Costs

    • Entertainment Expenses
    • Clothing

     

    How to Apply

    Applications must be submitted through the Single Application for Assistance online application system by November 15 every year.

    Reporting Requirements

    Grantees are required to submit the reimbursement application as identified above.

    Contact

    Tracy Barone
    717-772-3094 
    tbarone@pa.gov
     

