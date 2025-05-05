Pennsylvania Agriculture Photo Contest

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Photo Contest celebrates the people, places, and traditions that make Pennsylvania agriculture strong. These images capture the dedication of our farming community and highlight the vital role agriculture plays across the Commonwealth.
Categories
Contestants may submit up to 4 digital photos. Each photo must be entered into one of the following categories:
- On the Farm: Featuring buildings, equipment, landscapes, and daily activities that represent life on a Pennsylvania farm.
- PA Fair Season: Showcasing the traditions, excitement, and community spirit of Pennsylvania’s fair season.
- Agritourism: Highlighting Pennsylvania’s agricultural and seasonal destinations, including orchards, wineries, and farmers’ markets.
- Conservation: Capturing Pennsylvania’s natural beauty through landscapes and waterways.
Contest Rules
- The photographer must be a Pennsylvania resident.
- Photos must be original work and taken within Pennsylvania.
- Participants may submit up to four digital entries (JPG, PNG, RAW) (At least 300 DPI and 1080x1920 pixels).
- Each photo must be accompanied by a completed entry form.
- Landscape and vertical submissions are accepted.
- If a photo includes a subject under 18 years of age, the entry form must be signed by the subject’s parent or legal guardian. If the photographer is under 18 years of age, the entry form must be signed by a parent or legal guardian.
- Photos that are digitally altered beyond standard optimization may be disqualified.
- Entries will be judged on creativity, composition, and category representation.
- A photographer may only win one category per year.
- AI-generated images are not eligible.
Entries must be submitted by Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. EST.
How to enter
- Submit your photos using the form. We will not consider email or physical submissions.
Voting
PDA will evaluate and select 5 finalist photographs per category. The finalist photos will be featured on the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Facebook page for a public voting round. The public may vote for their favorite photographs by “liking” the individual image posts during the voting period of July 6-10, 2026.
REMINDER: All reactions (likes, loves, etc) must be on the original photos of the main post to count towards the total, not on shared posts.
The 2 photographs with the highest number of likes during the voting period will be recognized as the winners for each category.
Winners
A total of eight winners will be selected with two winners from each category and will be notified via email following the conclusion of the Facebook voting round.
Winning photographs will be printed and displayed in the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Harrisburg from September 1-14, 2026 near the Senate fountain area.
Contest winners will also receive a certificate of recognition from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
Photo Use
All submitted photographs will become part of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's photo library and may be used on our website and in various state communications. We reserve the right to alter photos to meet quality standards.