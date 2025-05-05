Pennsylvania Agriculture Photo Contest

PDA will evaluate and select 5 finalist photographs per category. The finalist photos will be featured on the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Facebook page for a public voting round. The public may vote for their favorite photographs by “liking” the individual image posts during the voting period of July 6-10, 2026.

REMINDER: All reactions (likes, loves, etc) must be on the original photos of the main post to count towards the total, not on shared posts.

The 2 photographs with the highest number of likes during the voting period will be recognized as the winners for each category.