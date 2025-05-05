Secretary Redding appointed Lisa Graybeal as Deputy Secretary in March 2023. In her position, Graybeal oversees the Bureaus of Animal Health, Food Safety, the Farm Show, and Workforce.



Lisa grew up on her family’s dairy farm located in southern Lancaster County. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Northeastern University in Boston, MA, and worked as a newspaper reporter for several publications for a decade before returning to the family farm. She worked there for 20 years serving in multiple capacities, including herd manager and overseeing employees, before coming to the Department of Agriculture in Harrisburg. She and her brother, Byron, are the third generation on their dairy, milking 820 cows on 1,500 acres.



Among her duties while on the farm, Lisa also served on the board of directors and was past chairman of the Lancaster County Agriculture Council, chairman of Penn State Extension’s Lancaster Council, an associate director on the Lancaster County Conservation District board, vice chairman of the board of Animal Production Science and Technology of the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center, and Judge of Elections for Fulton Township.



For her leadership, Deputy Secretary Graybeal has been honored with the 2020 George C. Delp Award by the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

