The Bureau of Plant Industry protects the commonwealth’s plant resources and provides consumer protection and safety for Pennsylvania citizens by ensuring quality products and services through certification, licensing, product registration, survey/monitoring and inspection programs.



The bureau provides programs and services to maintain and protect Pennsylvania agriculture through its three divisions – Agronomic Services and Regional Programs; Health and Safety; and Plant Protection.

Work includes detection, identification and control of destructive plant pests (diseases, insects and weeds, both native and exotic). The bureau administers laws and regulations relating to the distribution and sale of seed, feed, fertilizer, pesticides and liming materials.

Additionally, Plant Industry administers the bee law, fruit tree improvement program, and the pesticide program including business licensing, testing and certification of individual applicators and investigating complaints of misuse. Staff works to promote farm safety, worker protection, surface and groundwater protection, endangered species protection, invasive species management, and integrated pest management.