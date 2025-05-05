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    Department of Agriculture

    Report a food safety concern

    If you experience a problem with food or beverages from a restaurant or store, you can report it using this form.

    Submit a report

    Overview

    Use this form to report food safety concerns about businesses such as:

    • Restaurants
    • Food trucks
    • Caterers
    • Grocery stores
    • Convenience stores
    • Food distribution centers

    Your complaint will be reviewed and sent to the correct agency for investigation.

    What to report

    You can use this form for concerns such as:

    • Food poisoning or illness: “I ate or drank something and got sick.”
    • Cleanliness or pests: “The kitchen looked unclean,” or “I saw rodents or bugs in the establishment.”
    • Improper food handling: “I saw staff handling food in an unsafe way,” or “an employee looked sick while working.”
    • Allergen or labeling concerns: “Food was not properly labeled.”
    • Animals in the facility: “Non-service animal were inside a food establishment I visited.”

    This form is not for general inquiries, right-to-know requests, or concerns related to food in prisons. If you’re not sure whether your complaint qualifies, we still encourage you to submit it.

    Review process

    1. 1

      Submit a concern

      If you experienced a problem with food, beverages, or products you saw or ate, you can report it through this form.

    2. 2

      We review your complaint

      All submissions will be reviewed and routed to the proper agency. Some complaints are handled by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Others are sent to a county or local health department, depending on where the business is located.

    3. 3

      An inspector may investigate

      All eating and drinking establishments are inspected at least once per year. If your complaint requires follow-up, an inspector may visit the business to investigate.
       

      We may contact you if we need more information.

    Who handles my complaint?

    Most food businesses in Pennsylvania are inspected by the Department of Agriculture.

    The following counties operate their own health departments:

    • Allegheny
    • Bucks
    • Chester
    • Delaware
    • Erie
    • Montgomery
    • Philadelphia

    Some municipalities also license and inspect food businesses within their boundaries.

    You can use our lookup tool to see whether the location you are reporting falls under state or local oversight.
     

    Find your local health department

    Contact us

    Phone

    717-787-4315

    Email

    RA-Foodsafety@pa.gov

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