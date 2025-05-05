Report a food safety concern

Overview

Use this form to report food safety concerns about businesses such as:

Restaurants

Food trucks

Caterers

Grocery stores

Convenience stores

Food distribution centers

Your complaint will be reviewed and sent to the correct agency for investigation.

What to report

You can use this form for concerns such as:

Food poisoning or illness: “I ate or drank something and got sick.”

“I ate or drank something and got sick.” Cleanliness or pests: “The kitchen looked unclean,” or “I saw rodents or bugs in the establishment.”

“The kitchen looked unclean,” or “I saw rodents or bugs in the establishment.” Improper food handling: “I saw staff handling food in an unsafe way,” or “an employee looked sick while working.”

“I saw staff handling food in an unsafe way,” or “an employee looked sick while working.” Allergen or labeling concerns: “Food was not properly labeled.”

“Food was not properly labeled.” Animals in the facility: “Non-service animal were inside a food establishment I visited.”

This form is not for general inquiries, right-to-know requests, or concerns related to food in prisons. If you’re not sure whether your complaint qualifies, we still encourage you to submit it.

Review process