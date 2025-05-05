Report a food safety concern

Overview
Use this form to report food safety concerns about businesses such as:
- Restaurants
- Food trucks
- Caterers
- Grocery stores
- Convenience stores
- Food distribution centers
Your complaint will be reviewed and sent to the correct agency for investigation.
What to report
You can use this form for concerns such as:
- Food poisoning or illness: “I ate or drank something and got sick.”
- Cleanliness or pests: “The kitchen looked unclean,” or “I saw rodents or bugs in the establishment.”
- Improper food handling: “I saw staff handling food in an unsafe way,” or “an employee looked sick while working.”
- Allergen or labeling concerns: “Food was not properly labeled.”
- Animals in the facility: “Non-service animal were inside a food establishment I visited.”
This form is not for general inquiries, right-to-know requests, or concerns related to food in prisons. If you’re not sure whether your complaint qualifies, we still encourage you to submit it.
Review process
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1
Submit a concern
If you experienced a problem with food, beverages, or products you saw or ate, you can report it through this form.
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2
We review your complaint
All submissions will be reviewed and routed to the proper agency. Some complaints are handled by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Others are sent to a county or local health department, depending on where the business is located.
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3
An inspector may investigate
All eating and drinking establishments are inspected at least once per year. If your complaint requires follow-up, an inspector may visit the business to investigate.
We may contact you if we need more information.
Who handles my complaint?
Most food businesses in Pennsylvania are inspected by the Department of Agriculture.
The following counties operate their own health departments:
- Allegheny
- Bucks
- Chester
- Delaware
- Erie
- Montgomery
- Philadelphia
Some municipalities also license and inspect food businesses within their boundaries.
You can use our lookup tool to see whether the location you are reporting falls under state or local oversight.