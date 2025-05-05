What We Do
The Council meets it's responsibilities by working with state and local governments and other entities to promote access to timber resources on private and public land. They also promote and expand the development, processing and manufacturing of value-added forest products, as well as support and assist the forest products industry in developing domestic and foreign markets for value-added products. This work is rounded out by extensive efforts to promote public knowledge of the forest products industry in Pennsylvania and engage citizens in conversations about the role forest products play in their daily lives.
Council Members
The Pennsylvania Hardwoods Development Council was created by an act of the Pennsylvania General Assembly in 1988 to promote the Commonwealth's forest products industry. The 29 member Council represents the Governor's cabinet, the Pennsylvania General Assembly, industry, regional hardwood groups, academia, and other agencies.
- Russell Redding, Chairman - Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture
- Mr. Keith Atherholt - Lewis Lumber Products
- Honorable Lisa M. Boscola - Pennsylvania State Senate (D)
- Mr. Michael Carroll – Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation
- Mr. Seth Cassell - State Forester PA DCNR
- Ms. Shelby Chorba - Northern Tier Hardwood Association (NTHA)
- Mr. Douglas B. Cummings - Cummings Veneer Products, Inc.
- Ms. Sara Dewees - Whiskey Hollow Maple LLC
- Cindy Adams Dunn - Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
- Mr. Anthony Hahn - Conestoga Wood Specialties Corporation
- Honorable Scott Hutchinson - Pennsylvania State Senate (R)
- Ms. Margot Kaye - The Pennsylvania State University
- Mr. Marc Lewis - Pennsylvania Forestry Association (PFA)
- Brant Forcey - Pennsylvania Forest Products Association (PFPA)
- Jack Monnoyer – Deer Park Lumber
- Heidi Secord – Deputy Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture
- Dr. Carrie Rowe - Pennsylvania Department of Education
- Honorable Eddie Day Pashinski - Pennsylvania House of Representatives (D)
- Ms. Stephanie Phillips-Taggart - Keystone Wood Products Association (KWPA)
- Honorable Kathy Rapp - Pennsylvania House of Representatives (R)
- Mr. Patrick Rappold (Non-voting) - USDA Forest Service
- Mr. Aaron Rowles - Rowles Logging, Inc.
- Ms. Amy Shields - Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group (AHUG)
- Mr. Rick Siger – Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development
- Mr. Norm Steffy - Cummings Lumber Co.