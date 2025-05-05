The Council meets it's responsibilities by working with state and local governments and other entities to promote access to timber resources on private and public land. They also promote and expand the development, processing and manufacturing of value-added forest products, as well as support and assist the forest products industry in developing domestic and foreign markets for value-added products. This work is rounded out by extensive efforts to promote public knowledge of the forest products industry in Pennsylvania and engage citizens in conversations about the role forest products play in their daily lives.

