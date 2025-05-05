Overview
In Pennsylvania, certain pesticides can be used for growing and processing medical marijuana. To use a pesticide, it must be registered and labeled for use in greenhouses or on food crops. Pennsylvania pesticide registration can be checked here.
PDA evaluates potential pesticide active ingredients for inclusion on this list on an annual basis. Persons seeking review of an active ingredient for addition to this list must submit an application to PDA by June 1st of the calendar year. This submission must include the name of the active ingredient, the EPA registration number for a pesticide containing the active ingredient, and a recent market label for a pesticide containing this active ingredient. This list will be reviewed and updated September of each calendar year. Deletions of active ingredients will occur on an as-needed basis. Applications may be sent to:
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture
Attn: Pesticide Registration
2301 North Cameron Street
Harrisburg PA 17110
The PDA will utilize the following criteria when evaluating active ingredients for inclusion on the list:
- The active ingredient is in at least one EPA registered pesticide, or is exempt under FIFRA 25(b)
- Pesticides containing this ingredient are labeled for unspecified food or herb crops
- The active ingredient is exempt from the requirements of a tolerance on all food crops
The PDA may also consider other factors, such as pyrolysis data or whether addition of an active ingredient may likely lead to widespread misuse. This Notice shall become effective immediately upon publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. This publication supersedes all previously published Notices related to pesticide active ingredients for use by Medical Marijuana Growers and Processors.
List of Pesticide Active Ingredients approved for use by Medical Marijuana Growers/Processors
List of Pesticide Active Ingredients approved for use by Medical Marijuana Growers/Processors
EPA Status
Pesticide Type
Comments
Active Ingredient
25(b)
Insecticide
Castor Oil
25(b)
Insecticide
Cedarwood Oil
25(b)
Fungicide, PGR,
Nematicide, Bactericide
Only 25(b)-compliant
pesticides may be used on medical marijuana
Chitosan
25(b)
Insecticide
Cinnamon
25(b)
Fungicide, Insecticide
Cinnamon Oil
25(b)
Fungicide, Insecticide
Citric Acid
25(b)
Bactericide, Fungicide
Clove
25(b)
Insecticide
Clove Oil
25(b)
Fungicide
Corn Oil
25(b)
Insecticide
Cornmint Oil
25(b)
Insecticide
Cottonseed Oil
25(b)
Insecticide
Garlic
25(b)
Insect Repellent
Garlic Oil
25(b)
Fungicide
Geraniol
25(b)
Insecticide
Geranium Oil
25(b)
Fungicide, Insecticide
Lemon Grass Oil
25(b)
Insecticide
Peppermint Oil
25(b)
Fungicide
Potassium Sorbate
25(b)
Insecticide
Rosemary
25(b)
Insecticide
Rosemary Oil
25(b)
Fungicide, Insecticide, Miticide
Sesame Oil
25(b)
Fungicide, Insecticide
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
25(b)
Insecticide
Soybean Oil
25(b)
Fungicide
Thyme
25(b)
Fungicide, Insecticide, Miticide
Thyme Oil
25(b)
Insecticide
White Pepper
Sec 3 Products
PGR
24-Epibrassinolide
Sec 3 Products
Insecticide
Azadirachtin
Sec 3 Products
Fungicide
Bacillus amyloliquefaciens
strain D747
Sec 3 Products
Fungicide
Bacillus amyloliquefaciens
strain MBI 600
Sec 3 Products
Fungicide
Bacillus pumilus strain GHA 180
Sec 3 Products
Fungicide
Bacillus subtilis
QST713 strain
Sec 3 Products
Insecticide
Bacillus thuringiensis
ssp. aizawai
Sec 3 Products
Insecticide
Bacillus thuringiensis
ssp. israelensis
Sec 3 Products
Insecticide
Bacillus thuringiensis
ssp. kurstaki strain EVB-113-19
Sec 3 Products
Insecticide
Beauveria bassiana
strain ANT-03
Sec 3 Products
Insecticide
Beauveria bassiana
strain BW149
Sec 3 Products
Insecticide
Beauveria bassiana
strain GHA
Sec 3 Products
Insecticide
Burkholderia ssp. strain A396
Sec 3 Products
Insecticide
Canola Oil
Sec 3 Products
Insect Repellent
Capsicum Oleoresin Extract
Sec 3 Products
Insecticide
Chromobacterium sub strain PRAA4-1 Cells
Sec 3 Products
Fungicide, Insecticide
Clarified Hydrophobic Extract of Neem Oil
Sec 3 Products
Fungicide
Clonostachys rosea strain J1446 (formerly known as Gliocladium catenulatum strain
J1446)
Sec 3 Products
Fungicide
Copper Octanoate
Sec 3 Products
PGR
Cytokinin (Kinetin)
Sec 3 Products
Insecticide
Diatomaceous Earth
Sec 3 Products
PGR
Gibberellins (Gibberellic Acid)
Sec 3 Products
PGR
Harpin Alpha Beta
Sec 3 Products
PGR
Homobrassinolide
Sec 3 Products
Antimicrobial, Fungicide
Post-harvest application prohibited
Hydrogen Peroxide
Sec 3 Products
PGR
IBA (Indole-3-Butyric Acid)
Sec 3 Products
Insecticide
Isaria fumosorosea
Apopka strain 97
Sec 3 Products
Insecticide
Isaria fumosorosea
strain FE 9901
Sec 3 Products
Insecticide, PGR
Kaolin
Sec 3 Products
Fungicide
Metarhizium brunneum
Strain F52
Sec 3 Products
Insecticide
Mineral Oil
Sec 3 Products
Fungicide
Mono- and
Dipotassium Salts of Phosphorous Acid
Sec 3 Products
Insecticide
Monopotassium Phosphate
Sec 3 Products
Nematicide
Myrothecium verrucaria
Sec 3 Products
Fungicide, Insecticide
Neem Oil, Cold
Pressed
Sec 3 Products
Antimicrobial, Fungicide
Peroxyacetic Acid
Sec 3 Products
Fungicide
Potassium Bicarbonate
Sec 3 Products
Insecticide
Potassium Laurate
Sec 3 Products
Fungicide, Insecticide
Potassium Salts of Fatty Acids
Sec 3 Products
Fungicide
Pseudomonas
chlororaphis strain AF5009
Sec 3 Products
Insecticide
Pyrethrins
Sec 3 Products
Fungicide
Reynoutria sachalinensis extract
Sec 3 Products
Molluscicide
Sodium Ferric EDTA
Sec 3 Products
Fungicide
Streptomyces lydicus
WYEC 108
Sec 3 Products
Fungicide
Foliar spray prohibited
Streptomyces sp. strain K61
Sec 3 Products
Insecticide, miticide
Sucrose Octanoate Esters
Sec 3 Products
Insecticide, Fungicide
Only EPA-registered products are approved for use on medical marijuana. Burning sulfur for pest control is
prohibited
Sulfur
Sec 3 Products
Fungicide
Trichoderma asperellum strain ICC
012
Sec 3 Products
Fungicide
Trichoderma asperellum strain T34
Sec 3 Products
Fungicide
Trichoderma gamsii
strain ICC080
Sec 3 Products
Fungicide
Trichoderma harzianum Rifai strain
T-22
Sec 3 Products
Fungicide
Trichoderma virens
strain G-41