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    Notice

    2025 Medical Marijuana Pesticide Active Ingredient List

    Each year, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture updates a list of pesticides that medical marijuana growers and processors can use and sends it to be published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

    Overview

    In Pennsylvania, certain pesticides can be used for growing and processing medical marijuana. To use a pesticide, it must be registered and labeled for use in greenhouses or on food crops. Pennsylvania pesticide registration can be checked here.

    PDA evaluates potential pesticide active ingredients for inclusion on this list on an annual basis. Persons seeking review of an active ingredient for addition to this list must submit an application to PDA by June 1st of the calendar year. This submission must include the name of the active ingredient, the EPA registration number for a pesticide containing the active ingredient, and a recent market label for a pesticide containing this active ingredient.  This list will be reviewed and updated September of each calendar year. Deletions of active ingredients will occur on an as-needed basis. Applications may be sent to:

    Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture

    Attn: Pesticide Registration

    2301 North Cameron Street

    Harrisburg PA 17110

    The PDA will utilize the following criteria when evaluating active ingredients for inclusion on the list:

    • The active ingredient is in at least one EPA registered pesticide, or is exempt under FIFRA 25(b)
    • Pesticides containing this ingredient are labeled for unspecified food or herb crops
    • The active ingredient is exempt from the requirements of a tolerance on all food crops

    The PDA may also consider other factors, such as pyrolysis data or whether addition of an active ingredient may likely lead to widespread misuse. This Notice shall become effective immediately upon publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. This publication supersedes all previously published Notices related to pesticide active ingredients for use by Medical Marijuana Growers and Processors.

     

    List of Pesticide Active Ingredients approved for use by Medical Marijuana Growers/Processors

     

    List of Pesticide Active Ingredients approved for use by Medical Marijuana Growers/Processors

    EPA Status

    Pesticide Type

    Comments

    Active Ingredient

    25(b)

    Insecticide

     

    Castor Oil

    25(b)

    Insecticide

     

    Cedarwood Oil

    25(b)

    Fungicide, PGR,

    Nematicide, Bactericide

    Only 25(b)-compliant

    pesticides may be used on medical marijuana

    Chitosan

    25(b)

    Insecticide

     

    Cinnamon

    25(b)

    Fungicide, Insecticide

     

    Cinnamon Oil

    25(b)

    Fungicide, Insecticide

     

    Citric Acid

    25(b)

    Bactericide, Fungicide

     

    Clove

    25(b)

    Insecticide

     

    Clove Oil

    25(b)

    Fungicide

     

    Corn Oil

    25(b)

    Insecticide

     

    Cornmint Oil

    25(b)

    Insecticide

     

    Cottonseed Oil

    25(b)

    Insecticide

     

    Garlic

    25(b)

    Insect Repellent

     

    Garlic Oil

    25(b)

    Fungicide

     

    Geraniol

    25(b)

    Insecticide

     

    Geranium Oil

    25(b)

    Fungicide, Insecticide

     

    Lemon Grass Oil

    25(b)

    Insecticide

     

    Peppermint Oil

    25(b)

    Fungicide

     

    Potassium Sorbate

    25(b)

    Insecticide

     

    Rosemary

    25(b)

    Insecticide

     

    Rosemary Oil

    25(b)

    Fungicide, Insecticide, Miticide

     

    Sesame Oil

    25(b)

    Fungicide, Insecticide

     

    Sodium Lauryl Sulfate

    25(b)

    Insecticide

     

    Soybean Oil

    25(b)

    Fungicide

     

    Thyme

    25(b)

    Fungicide, Insecticide, Miticide

     

    Thyme Oil

    25(b)

    Insecticide

     

    White Pepper

    Sec 3 Products

    PGR

     

    24-Epibrassinolide

    Sec 3 Products

    Insecticide

     

    Azadirachtin

    Sec 3 Products

    Fungicide

     

    Bacillus amyloliquefaciens

    strain D747

    Sec 3 Products

    Fungicide

     

    Bacillus amyloliquefaciens

    strain MBI 600

    Sec 3 Products

    Fungicide

     

    Bacillus pumilus strain GHA 180

    Sec 3 Products

    Fungicide

     

    Bacillus subtilis

    QST713 strain

    Sec 3 Products

    Insecticide

     

    Bacillus thuringiensis

    ssp. aizawai

    Sec 3 Products

    Insecticide

     

    Bacillus thuringiensis

    ssp. israelensis

    Sec 3 Products

    Insecticide

     

    Bacillus thuringiensis

    ssp. kurstaki strain EVB-113-19

    Sec 3 Products

    Insecticide

     

    Beauveria bassiana

    strain ANT-03

    Sec 3 Products

    Insecticide

     

    Beauveria bassiana

    strain BW149

    Sec 3 Products

    Insecticide

     

    Beauveria bassiana

    strain GHA

    Sec 3 Products

    Insecticide

     

    Burkholderia ssp. strain A396

    Sec 3 Products

    Insecticide

     

    Canola Oil

    Sec 3 Products

    Insect Repellent

     

    Capsicum Oleoresin Extract

    Sec 3 Products

    Insecticide

     

    Chromobacterium sub strain PRAA4-1 Cells

    Sec 3 Products

    Fungicide, Insecticide

     

    Clarified Hydrophobic Extract of Neem Oil

    Sec 3 Products

    Fungicide

     

    Clonostachys rosea strain J1446 (formerly known as Gliocladium catenulatum strain

    J1446)

    Sec 3 Products

    Fungicide

     

    Copper Octanoate

    Sec 3 Products

    PGR

     

    Cytokinin (Kinetin)

    Sec 3 Products

    Insecticide

     

    Diatomaceous Earth

    Sec 3 Products

    PGR

     

    Gibberellins (Gibberellic Acid)

    Sec 3 Products

    PGR

     

    Harpin Alpha Beta

    Sec 3 Products

    PGR

     

    Homobrassinolide

    Sec 3 Products

    Antimicrobial, Fungicide

    Post-harvest application prohibited

    Hydrogen Peroxide

    Sec 3 Products

    PGR

     

    IBA (Indole-3-Butyric Acid)

    Sec 3 Products

    Insecticide

     

    Isaria fumosorosea

    Apopka strain 97

    Sec 3 Products

    Insecticide

     

    Isaria fumosorosea

    strain FE 9901

    Sec 3 Products

    Insecticide, PGR

     

    Kaolin

    Sec 3 Products

    Fungicide

     

    Metarhizium brunneum

    Strain F52

    Sec 3 Products

    Insecticide

     

    Mineral Oil

    Sec 3 Products

    Fungicide

     

    Mono- and

    Dipotassium Salts of Phosphorous Acid

    Sec 3 Products

    Insecticide

     

    Monopotassium Phosphate

    Sec 3 Products

    Nematicide

     

    Myrothecium verrucaria

    Sec 3 Products

    Fungicide, Insecticide

     

    Neem Oil, Cold

    Pressed

     

    Sec 3 Products

    Antimicrobial, Fungicide

     

    Peroxyacetic Acid

    Sec 3 Products

    Fungicide

     

    Potassium Bicarbonate

    Sec 3 Products

    Insecticide

     

    Potassium Laurate

    Sec 3 Products

    Fungicide, Insecticide

     

    Potassium Salts of Fatty Acids

    Sec 3 Products

    Fungicide

     

    Pseudomonas

    chlororaphis strain AF5009

    Sec 3 Products

    Insecticide

     

    Pyrethrins

    Sec 3 Products

    Fungicide

     

    Reynoutria sachalinensis extract

    Sec 3 Products

    Molluscicide

     

    Sodium Ferric EDTA

    Sec 3 Products

    Fungicide

     

    Streptomyces lydicus

    WYEC 108

    Sec 3 Products

    Fungicide

    Foliar spray prohibited

    Streptomyces sp. strain K61

    Sec 3 Products

    Insecticide, miticide

     

    Sucrose Octanoate Esters

    Sec 3 Products

    Insecticide, Fungicide

    Only EPA-registered products are approved for use on medical marijuana. Burning sulfur for pest control is

    prohibited

    Sulfur

    Sec 3 Products

    Fungicide

     

    Trichoderma asperellum strain ICC

    012

    Sec 3 Products

    Fungicide

     

    Trichoderma asperellum strain T34

    Sec 3 Products

    Fungicide

     

    Trichoderma gamsii

    strain ICC080

    Sec 3 Products

    Fungicide

     

    Trichoderma harzianum Rifai strain

    T-22

    Sec 3 Products

    Fungicide

     

    Trichoderma virens

    strain G-41

     

    Additional Information