In Pennsylvania, certain pesticides can be used for growing and processing medical marijuana. To use a pesticide, it must be registered and labeled for use in greenhouses or on food crops. Pennsylvania pesticide registration can be checked here.

PDA evaluates potential pesticide active ingredients for inclusion on this list on an annual basis. Persons seeking review of an active ingredient for addition to this list must submit an application to PDA by June 1st of the calendar year. This submission must include the name of the active ingredient, the EPA registration number for a pesticide containing the active ingredient, and a recent market label for a pesticide containing this active ingredient. This list will be reviewed and updated September of each calendar year. Deletions of active ingredients will occur on an as-needed basis. Applications may be sent to:

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture

Attn: Pesticide Registration

2301 North Cameron Street

Harrisburg PA 17110

The PDA will utilize the following criteria when evaluating active ingredients for inclusion on the list:

The active ingredient is in at least one EPA registered pesticide, or is exempt under FIFRA 25(b)

Pesticides containing this ingredient are labeled for unspecified food or herb crops

The active ingredient is exempt from the requirements of a tolerance on all food crops

The PDA may also consider other factors, such as pyrolysis data or whether addition of an active ingredient may likely lead to widespread misuse. This Notice shall become effective immediately upon publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. This publication supersedes all previously published Notices related to pesticide active ingredients for use by Medical Marijuana Growers and Processors.

List of Pesticide Active Ingredients approved for use by Medical Marijuana Growers/Processors

List of Pesticide Active Ingredients approved for use by Medical Marijuana Growers/Processors EPA Status Pesticide Type Comments Active Ingredient 25(b) Insecticide Castor Oil 25(b) Insecticide Cedarwood Oil 25(b) Fungicide, PGR, Nematicide, Bactericide Only 25(b)-compliant pesticides may be used on medical marijuana Chitosan 25(b) Insecticide Cinnamon 25(b) Fungicide, Insecticide Cinnamon Oil 25(b) Fungicide, Insecticide Citric Acid 25(b) Bactericide, Fungicide Clove 25(b) Insecticide Clove Oil 25(b) Fungicide Corn Oil 25(b) Insecticide Cornmint Oil 25(b) Insecticide Cottonseed Oil 25(b) Insecticide Garlic 25(b) Insect Repellent Garlic Oil 25(b) Fungicide Geraniol 25(b) Insecticide Geranium Oil 25(b) Fungicide, Insecticide Lemon Grass Oil 25(b) Insecticide Peppermint Oil 25(b) Fungicide Potassium Sorbate 25(b) Insecticide Rosemary 25(b) Insecticide Rosemary Oil 25(b) Fungicide, Insecticide, Miticide Sesame Oil 25(b) Fungicide, Insecticide Sodium Lauryl Sulfate 25(b) Insecticide Soybean Oil 25(b) Fungicide Thyme 25(b) Fungicide, Insecticide, Miticide Thyme Oil 25(b) Insecticide White Pepper Sec 3 Products PGR 24-Epibrassinolide Sec 3 Products Insecticide Azadirachtin Sec 3 Products Fungicide Bacillus amyloliquefaciens strain D747 Sec 3 Products Fungicide Bacillus amyloliquefaciens strain MBI 600 Sec 3 Products Fungicide Bacillus pumilus strain GHA 180 Sec 3 Products Fungicide Bacillus subtilis QST713 strain Sec 3 Products Insecticide Bacillus thuringiensis ssp. aizawai Sec 3 Products Insecticide Bacillus thuringiensis ssp. israelensis

Sec 3 Products Insecticide Bacillus thuringiensis ssp. kurstaki strain EVB-113-19 Sec 3 Products Insecticide Beauveria bassiana strain ANT-03 Sec 3 Products Insecticide Beauveria bassiana strain BW149 Sec 3 Products Insecticide Beauveria bassiana strain GHA Sec 3 Products Insecticide Burkholderia ssp. strain A396 Sec 3 Products Insecticide Canola Oil Sec 3 Products Insect Repellent Capsicum Oleoresin Extract Sec 3 Products Insecticide Chromobacterium sub strain PRAA4-1 Cells Sec 3 Products Fungicide, Insecticide Clarified Hydrophobic Extract of Neem Oil Sec 3 Products Fungicide Clonostachys rosea strain J1446 (formerly known as Gliocladium catenulatum strain J1446) Sec 3 Products Fungicide Copper Octanoate Sec 3 Products PGR Cytokinin (Kinetin) Sec 3 Products Insecticide Diatomaceous Earth Sec 3 Products PGR Gibberellins (Gibberellic Acid) Sec 3 Products PGR Harpin Alpha Beta Sec 3 Products PGR Homobrassinolide Sec 3 Products Antimicrobial, Fungicide Post-harvest application prohibited Hydrogen Peroxide Sec 3 Products PGR IBA (Indole-3-Butyric Acid) Sec 3 Products Insecticide Isaria fumosorosea Apopka strain 97 Sec 3 Products Insecticide Isaria fumosorosea strain FE 9901 Sec 3 Products Insecticide, PGR Kaolin Sec 3 Products Fungicide Metarhizium brunneum Strain F52 Sec 3 Products Insecticide Mineral Oil Sec 3 Products Fungicide Mono- and Dipotassium Salts of Phosphorous Acid Sec 3 Products Insecticide Monopotassium Phosphate Sec 3 Products Nematicide Myrothecium verrucaria Sec 3 Products Fungicide, Insecticide Neem Oil, Cold Pressed