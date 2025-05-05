Eligible fairs receive the following:

A basic payment for operating expenses, the sum of which may not exceed $14,000 for Class A fairs, $12,000 for Class B fairs, $9,500 for Class C fairs, $7,000 for Class D fairs and $2,500 for Class E fairs, and

Fifty percent of money paid for all other agricultural premiums (not included in premiums paid via the basic payment) with a maximum payment for premiums not to exceed $15,000.

In addition, each county agricultural society and each independent agricultural society conducting harness horse racing during its annual fair, other than races for two- and three-year old colts and fillies, are eligible to be reimbursed an amount of money equal to that used during its annual fair as purse money for harness horse racing, track and stable maintenance, starting gate rental and the cost of all harness horse racing officials required during the annual fair. Reimbursement shall not exceed $13,000, and a minimum of $4,000 shall be used for purse money.

This is a reimbursement grant therefore the fair is responsible to cover operational and premium costs. Grants are awarded on a funds-available basis.

