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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    ​​Ag Research Grant Program

    Research grants currently funded through the PA Department of Agriculture are developing novel solutions to controlling animal and plant diseases and pests; increasing regenerative and organic farming methods that enrich and sustain our soil and water resources; advancing human and animal medicine; applying emerging technology in food safety; and protecting pollinators crucial to our food supply.

    The department also invites proposals for research topics including animal health and welfare interactions with human and environmental health; quality and availability of housing for farm workers, effectiveness of worker training in agriculture; consumer-focused research on biodegradable packaging and new uses for milk proteins and milk-based products, barriers to land access for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color in rural areas, and more.

    Grant Awardees