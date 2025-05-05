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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Following freeze events in April 2026, the Shapiro Administration is working to support growers who have lost crops due to this devastating event. 

    For more information, growers are encouraged to contact their Farm Service Agency, crop insurance agent, and follow the PA Department of Agriculture newsletter.
     