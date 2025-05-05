Following freeze events in April 2026, the Shapiro Administration is working to support growers who have lost crops due to this devastating event.
For more information, growers are encouraged to contact their Farm Service Agency, crop insurance agent, and follow the PA Department of Agriculture newsletter.
Additional Resources
Penn State Extension Resources
Crop Insurance for Pennsylvania Fruit Crops
USDA Resources
USDA Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool
Specialty Crops | Risk Management Agency
USDA Disaster Assistance Programs at a Glance | USDA
USDA Issues Second Supplemental Disaster Payment to Farmers, Extends Program Application Deadline to August 12 | USDA