The Agricultural Trade program is focused on helping Pennsylvania's food producers and processors begin to export their products or take their international sales to the next level. Food items from Pennsylvania and the rest of the US have a strong reputation for consistency and safety, and working with the Department of Agriculture and its partners' programs can help promote these features with foreign buyers.

PDA is an active member of Food Export USA-Northeast, a non-profit organization composed of 10 northeastern states using government and industry resources to help the region's food companies increase their international sales. PDA works in conjunction with Food Export to offer programs for the new exporter, such as seminars and webinars, and all the way up to experienced food exporters who take advantage of Buyers Missions, attend trade shows, or support international marketing and promotions through their Branded Program.

Agricultural Trade also works closely with the Department of Community and Economic Development's Center for Trade Development. CTD includes 10 Regional Export Network offices serving as a point of contact for transaction questions and issues for companies looking to export their products. The office also works closely with CTD's 23 international Authorized Trade Representatives covering 77 markets throughout the world. These ATR's are professionals with local knowledge who provide market research and recommendations for Pennsylvania companies looking at markets abroad.

Visit the Food Export USA-Northeast website



Visit DCED's Center for Trade Development website