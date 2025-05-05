Pet Food & Animal Feed

A license is required for each feed manufacturing facility located in Pennsylvania and for each guarantor of feed who distributes a product in Pennsylvania. The annual licensing fee is twenty-five dollars ($25) and is due January 1 of each year prior to the manufacturing and distribution of feed.

There is no product registration in Pennsylvania but we may require an applicant or licensee to provide labels for products to be distributed in the state.

To apply for a license to manufacture animal feed or pet food, or to be the guarantor of such products, complete the Application for Commercial Feed License. Please read instructions completely and print type legibly.



You may apply for a license online and pay with a credit card. Select "Apply for New License" on the left hand navigation bar, then select "Feed Manufacturers". A search of facilities with an active Commercial Feed License in Pennsylvania can be found by clicking here.