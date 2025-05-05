Through the Controlled Plants and Noxious Weeds, Pennsylvania’s USDA-approved Hemp Program issues permits for growing and processing hemp under the PA Hemp General Permit.
For 2025, the Department of Agriculture has issued:
- 165 hemp growing permits, including 14 research permits
- 34 hemp processing permits.
You can view hemp permit locations through the PAHemp Permit Map and Database.
The department is committed to continuing to foster the growth of hemp as a profitable, sustainable and in-demand product.
How to Apply for a PA Hemp Permit
Applications for new and renewal hemp permits for 2027 will be accepted beginning October 1st and will be accepted throughout the year.
Step 1 – Read PA Hemp General Permit Guidelines (PDF)
Step 2 – Review Application Instructions (PDF) and reference as you complete Step 3.
Step 3 – Complete permit application on PA Plants or complete Hemp Permit Application & Renewal Form (PDF) or Research Permit Application Form.