    Through the Controlled Plants and Noxious Weeds, Pennsylvania’s USDA-approved Hemp Program issues permits for growing and processing hemp under the PA Hemp General Permit.

    For 2025, the Department of Agriculture has issued:

    • 165 hemp growing permits, including 14 research permits
    • 34 hemp processing permits.

    You can view hemp permit locations through the PAHemp Permit Map and Database.

    The department is committed to continuing to foster the growth of hemp as a profitable, sustainable and in-demand product.

     

    How to Apply for a PA Hemp Permit

    Applications for new and renewal hemp permits for 2027 will be accepted beginning October 1st and will be accepted throughout the year.

    Step 1 – Read PA Hemp General Permit Guidelines (PDF)

    Step 2 – Review Application Instructions (PDF) and reference as you complete Step 3.

    Step 3 – Complete permit application on PA Plants or complete Hemp Permit Application & Renewal Form (PDF) or Research Permit Application Form.  

    The Pennsylvania Hemp Industry

    More Information

    Contact

    RA-AGPLHEMP@pa.gov

    223-666-2561