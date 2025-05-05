The Easement Purchase program was developed in 1988 to help slow the loss of prime farmland to non-agricultural uses. The program was formed by amending Act 43 of 1998 to include Section 914.1. The program enables state, county and local governments to purchase conservation easements, sometimes called development rights, from owners of quality farmland. The first easements were purchased in 1989.



Fifty-eight participating county programs receive state funds for the purchase of agricultural conservation easements. Counties participating in the program have appointed agricultural land preservation boards with a state board created to oversee this program. The state board is responsible for distribution of state funds, approval and monitoring of county programs and specific easement purchases.

Farm owners apply to the county program. Farm applications are ranked and then forwarded to the state board for approval after offers have been made. To date, more than 662,000 acres are now preserved.P ennsylvania leads the nation in farmland preservation. Applications can be obtained at the county level.