The Next Generation Farmer Loan Program uses federal tax-exempt financing to reduce a farmer's interest rate for capital purchases, such as the purchase of farmland or agricultural machinery and equipment.
Guidelines and Uses
For detailed information on guidelines and uses, please refer to the PA Department of Community & Economic Development's (DCED) Program Guidelines document.
- Agricultural land
- Agricultural improvements
- Depreciable property
Funding Opportunities
Maximum loan amount of $552,000 with no more than $62,500 being used toward the purchase of used equipment.
How To Apply
Applications must be submitted through the Single Application for Assistance online application system.
Visit DCED's website for more information about the Next Generation Farmer Loan Program.