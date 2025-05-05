Skip to agency navigation
    Meeting Notices

    Location: In-Person
    PA Department of Agriculture
    Room 202

    Meeting Time: 9 AM

    CONFERENCE CALL NUMBER: 267-332-8737
    ACCESS CODE: 653-737-162

    ADA Contact Name: Frenchie Cline 
    ADA Phone Number: 717.787.4847

     

    Agenda

    Time: 1:00 P.M.

    Location: PA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
    LOBBY CONFERENCE ROOM (In-Person)

     

    THE MEETING CAN ALSO BE ACCESSED VIA MICROSOFT TEAMS :

     

    ALTERNATE Dial-in number: 1(267) 332-8737

    Conference I.D.:     405 207 242 #

     

    ------------------------------

    ADA Contact Name: Anthony Salerno 

    ADA Phone Number: 717-787-5991  

    Meeting Time: 1 PM
    Meeting Format: Both

    Location (Building): Agriculture Building
    Room Number: 206
    Address (ST, City, State, ZipCode): 2301 North Cameron Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
    CONFERENCE CALL NUMBER: 267-332-8737
    ACCESS CODE: 739 012 898#

     

    Microsoft Teams

    Join the meeting now

    Meeting ID: 275 755 954 923 1

    Passcode: Ba2L6i5p

    Dial in by phone

    +1 267-332-8737,,848642107# United States, Philadelphia

    Find a local number

    Phone conference ID: 848 642 107#

    For organizers: Meeting options | Reset dial-in PIN

    Recording this meeting requires the consent of all participants. Automatic transcription and AI tools may not be used to transcribe, summarize, or annotate meetings with Commonwealth employees or contractors. If such a tool is detected, it must be disabled; otherwise, Commonwealth employees must leave the meeting.

    Privacy and security

     

     

    ADA Contact Name: Dawn Patrick
    ADA Phone Number: 717-772-5024

     

    Agenda